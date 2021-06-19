KINGSPORT — Dante Leach finished it with flair on Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Three batters after Pablo Ruiz knotted the score with a sacrifice fly, Leach connected for a grand slam over the left-field wall — sending Kingsport to a 6-2, 10-inning Appalachian League win over Johnson City.
It was the second 10-inning game in as many nights for the Axmen (5-9), who lost 2-1 to Pulaski on Friday.
With Chyran Cruse tagging up on a Cherokee Nichols fly ball to left, the Doughboys went ahead 2-1 in the top half of the final frame.
Following the game-tying RBI from Ruiz, Will Spears drew a walk before Jon-Jon Berring singled to load the bases — setting the stage for Leach.
Leach was the lone Kingsport player with multiple hits, going 3 for 5. Ruiz tripled and Nick Barnes socked a double.
Johnson City (5-9) was led at the plate by Ashton King, who went 2 for 4.
Both starting pitchers — Matt Mulhearn (Kingsport) and Seth Willis (JC) — threw four shutout innings. The two teams used five pitchers apiece with Jack Popolizio working the 10th for the win.
Setting up Popolizio was Tyler Clayton, who blanked the Doughboys over 2 1/3 innings.
Pitching 1 1/3 innings in a loss was Damon Cox. Johnson City’s Walker Trusley looked good in middle relief, holding the Axmen scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Doughboys scored first when Jordan Stevens drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Kingsport pulled even during the eighth with Ruiz scampering home on a wild pitch.
Kingsport hosts Johnson City again on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.