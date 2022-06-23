BURLINGTON, N.C. — It wasn’t a good day at the ballpark for the Doughboys.
Johnson City didn’t get a hit through eight innings and wound up on the wrong side of a 17-0 decision against Burlington in Appalachian League baseball Thursday night.
The Doughboys fell to 7-13 on the season while the Sock Puppets, leaders in the East Division improved to 16-4.
The mound work was superb for Burlington, starting with five dominant innings from Trey Cooper. He walked three and struck out 10.
Jordan Davis walked three batters in a scoreless sixth inning before Thomas Ross delivered two scoreless frames with three strikeouts.
Brett Johnson was summoned to try to finish off the no-hitter, but Michael Moss reached on an error leading off the ninth inning. Isaiah Frost then ended the no-hit bid with a single to left field.
A double-play grounder and another groundout ended the game.
For Johnson City, five pitchers combined to give up 22 hits and eight walks.
HITTING STORY
Getting in trouble early, Johnson City surrendered five first-inning runs. Evan Appelwick had an RBI single before Justin Colon’s bases-loaded walk made it 2-0.
Austin St. Laurent added a two-run single before Ethan Lizama made it 5-0 with a run-scoring single.
Burlington went on to score three times in the second before single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
The Sock Puppets added four runs in the sixth inning, and then chipped away for a single run in the seventh.
Leading the way at the plate for Burlington was St. Laurent, who had three hits and four RBIs. Justin Colon and Jacob Jenkins-Coward each had three hits and two RBIs.
Lizama added two hits and two RBIs.