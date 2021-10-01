HAMPTON — In a battle for Region 1-2A supremacy, Hampton saw a furious rally come up short.
A last-second Bulldogs pass fell incomplete as South Greene held on for a thrilling 28-22 victory at J.C. Campbell Stadium on Friday night.
Hampton slipped to 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in region play, while South Greene moved to 5-2, 3-0.
The quarterbacks rose to the occasion as Conor Jones led Hampton with 146 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, while Luke Myers had two scores with 115 yards on 24 rushes.
LYONS MAKES PRESENCE FELT
Hampton’s Morgan Lyons celebrated his return from injury in a big way.
On the first play from scrimmage, Lyons intercepted a Myers pass to set Hampton up at midfield. That led to the game’s first score as Jones raced 38 yards for a touchdown to give Hampton an early 6-0 lead.
Lyons finished the night with 36 yards on seven carries while adding three key catches late for 31 yards.
SOUTH GREENE RUNS AHEAD
Myers and the Rebels broke onto the board as Jalen Ingram caught a 29-yard pass from Myers — and the 2-point conversion gave SG an 8-6 lead after a quarter of play.
South Greene took advantage of a pair of Hampton turnovers in the second quarter as Myers scored on a 26-yard run and found Clint Lamb for a 34-yard TD pass as the Rebels took a 22-6 lead into the locker room.
FRANTIC COMEBACK
Hampton, however, wasn’t going without a fight.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with an 11-play drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock and was capped when Lyons scored on a 3-yard run. Jones ran for the conversion.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hampton recovered the ball after it bounced off a South Greene defender’s hands and Jones capped off an eight-play scoring drive with a 3-yard run and the two-point conversion to tie the game with 3:26 left in the quarter.
WILD FOURTH QUARTER
After a nearly 50-minute rest, the Rebels offense was able to convert key plays to keep the drive alive and eventually take a lead with 8:08 left to play on a 4-yard run from Myers.
Hampton had a nine-play drive stall out at the SG 15 on its ensuing drive, but the Jones forced a Rebel fumble — recovered by teammate Chance Point — three plays later.
However, South Greene got the turnover back with an interception on the next play.
The Bulldog defense forced a punt and put the offense in business at their own 15 with 1:22 left.
With quick passes to Point and Lyons, the Bulldogs quickly moved the SG 25 but were unable to convert a pair of late passes to tie the game.
OTHER LEADERS
Levi Lunsford had 33 yards on 11 carries for Hampton, while Ryan Crumley had 32 yards on seven carries.
Myers was 14-of-16 passing for the Rebels for 151 yards, while Lamb totaled six catches for 68 yards.
UP NEXT
Hampton will hit the road next Friday, returning to non-conference action at Gatlinburg Pittman. South Greene is slated to travel to North Greene next Friday night.