KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett swept boys and girls titles at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swim and Dive Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The Indians took the boys’ crown 551-413 over runner-up Science Hill with Elizabethton a distant third at 187 points. D-B won on the girls’ side 551-467 over Science Hill with Tennessee High third with 194 points.
Sprinter RJ Brumit accounted for 40 points. He captured wins in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle for the Indians. He also was part of 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Other individual champions included: Jack Allen in the 100 breaststroke at 1:02.33 and Joe Neglia in the 100 butterfly (53.88).
For Science Hill, Colin Burnette shaved nearly three seconds off his best time to win the 200 freestyle at 1:49.04.
Dustin Niebauer had victories in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke with a fast time of 51.88 seconds.
GIRLS MEET
Dobyns-Bennett’s Kassidy McGuire and Libby Russum piled up 40 points each.
McGuire was victorious in the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Russum had wins in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races, while both were part of two relay teams.
Meredith Moody won the girls’ 100 breaststroke at 1:12.95, and Alex Ponasik was triumphant in the 50 freestyle (26.05).
Science Hill’s top individual swimmer was Cassie Lowe with wins in the 100 backstroke, the 500 freestyle and part of the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams. She accounted for 40 points overall.
