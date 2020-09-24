It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team pulled out a thrilling five-set win (25-22, 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8) over David Crockett on Thursday night.
The Lady Indians (15-4, 8-2) mustered a strong start to the fifth set, jumping out an 11-0 lead and hanging on as Crockett made a late surge.
To the Lady Pioneers (5-11, 3-7) credit, they fought off match point six consecutive times before succumbing to the Tribe.
“(Crockett) was out there trying to win the last conference match,” D-B first-year head coach Patricia Dygert said. “We were too, but we kind of acted tired today. It took us until that last set to get a little fire under us to finish.”
Dakota Vaiese had six service aces and 22 assists while Carly Wilson tallied three aces and 19 digs. Jessie Odle also had 15 assists.
D-B senior middle blocker Meg Maynor had a huge night, finishing with 20 kills. Inari Phillips added nine and Jordan Guthrie six.
Rachel Falin led the defense with 23 digs and Whitley Maupin threw in 19.
“Both sides had a lot of unforced errors and we were trying to hit spots,” Dygert said. “They were scrappy picking some stuff up. Offensively, we were trying to find where we could excel at.
“Meg came into the match with the idea that tonight was her game. We kept feeding our hitter that was on.”
Minus senior outside hitter Zoie Larkins until the district tournament due to injury, the Tribe remains in the hunt for second seed with the win.
Crockett’s seniors desperately wanted to win their final home match, but came up just short. The Lady Pioneers remain securely in fourth place and their improvement from the previous three years, when they were winless in conference play, is leaps and bounds.
“When we got down like 11-0 or something, I told them if they got skunked that we’d start practice immediately with everyone watching,” David Crockett first-year head coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “They weren’t about to come back, win the fourth set and then get embarrassed in the fifth.
“I think this team is ready to take the next step. During these 10 conference matches, I think we’ve got a good taste of what we’re facing in the tournament.”
Senior Emma Gouge led the offense with 17 kills while Ashlyn Dulaney tallied 11and Emma Waddle finished with six.
Kylee Coggins had 27 assists and Nora Walters had a big night with four blocks.
Senior libero Madison Day spearheaded the defense with 17 digs while Gouge tallied 11. Dulaney also had 11 digs.
“This season has been a complete 180-degree change,” Hippenstiel said. “When I came in, we were slow, not running a fast offense or very sizable against the rest of the league.
“Now, when we come in, people have to respect what we’re capable of. We can still lose badly sometimes, but when we’re on, they can be good. That’s where teams are starting to see the change.”