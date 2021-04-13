Dobyns-Bennett wasn’t about to let David Crockett hang around this time.
Scoring six runs in the first inning, the Indians took a 10-1 victory over the Pioneers on Tuesday night at Warren Miller Field. It came one night after the Indians had gone to the wire with the Pioneers in a 10-7 home victory.
Jake Timbes starred on the mound and at the plate for the Indians, who improved to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the Big Seven Conference.
Timbes struck out 11 batters and gave up five hits and one run. On the offensive end, he had two hits and scored two runs, including a massive home run over center field in the second inning. Well past the 350-foot mark, it went an estimated 400 feet.
Asked how far he thought the ball traveled, Timbes smiled and said, “A long way.”
He further expounded, “It’s 350 out there and the mound is about another 40-50 past it, so it went at least 390.”
He admitted his eyes got big when he saw the ball, a fastball up and in, right in his sweet spot.
That gave the Indians a 7-0 lead at that point. Dobyns-Bennett coach Ryan Wagner knew it was important to get an early advantage and not allow the Pioneers to gain any momentum.
“This place is a tough place to play and Crockett is really good,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Crockett has come a long way. Their offense has always been good and they’re a good team. It was big for us to jump out on them like that and Jake was awesome tonight.”
So were the rest of the Indians, who belted out 14 hits overall.
Tanner Kilgore and Turner Stout each hit two doubles and drove in two runs. Peyton Grimm went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. All total, eight Dobyns-Bennett players got hits and eight scored runs.
Still, Crockett (7-8, 3-5) showed intestinal fortitude in battling to the end.
The Pioneers were down 10-0 in the middle of the sixth, but determined to make the game go the distance.
Jobe Hanneken and Garrett Leonard each singled and Cody Wheeley followed with a RBI single on a line drive to left field for the Pioneers’ only run.
Leonard suffered the loss after the rough first two innings. Tyler Hensley threw the final five innings. Coming through at the plate, the Pioneers finished with five hits.
“I told our guys sometimes teams just come in and hit. They got a lot of them in that first inning,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “They came out and had a good plan. If we get out of that first inning, I think it could have been a different ball game.
“I liked our energy the rest of the game. We could have laid down and quit. Timbes is one of the better arms we’ve seen this year, but our guys battled and had a good approach. We hit some balls hard that went right at them and then we finally strung together some hits.”
Both teams are scheduled to play in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic on Thursday. Dobyns-Bennett hosts Morristown East. David Crockett faces Greeneville at Daniel Boone.