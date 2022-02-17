KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s boys basketball team was whistled for a technical foul Thursday night for having six players on the court after a timeout. Usually, given the way the Indians can score, it just seems like they play six.
The Tribe displayed their offensive firepower for another comfortable win, draining 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc to claim an 84-64 decision over West Ridge in District 1-4A semifinal play at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The victory sends D-B (25-5) into Saturday night’s district championship game at home against rival Science Hill, a semifinal winner over Daniel Boone.
It also allows the Indians to host a Region 1-4A quarterfinal game on Feb. 26.
Despite the 20-point winning margin, Dobyns-Bennett did not run away from West Ridge on this occasion. In fact, the Wolves (17-13) were down just 63-52 with 7:30 left in the game before the Tribe turned it on one final time.
Back on Jan. 25, the Tribe walloped West Ridge by a 98-53 count.
“I’m very proud of my team. We improved a whole lot from the last time we were over here,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “It was an 11-point game and we had two possessions where we had two shots we should have made.
“But I’ll tell ya, they’ve got five weapons who can all score. And when they get an offensive rebound they make you pay by hitting a three. Man, I’m serious.”
BOMBS AWAY
Dobyns-Bennett opened play by hitting its first four 3-point jumpers for a 12-0 lead over the first 1:46 of the game. It was a sign of things to come.
The Indians connected on half of their 26 long-ball attempts for the evening, with Brady Stump nailing five, Jonavan Gillespie and Jack Browder drilling three apiece and McKinley Tincher knocking down a pair.
Stump was magnificent throughout, bagging five of his seven 3-point attempts and connecting on 11 of 13 from the field overall for a career-high 27 points.
“Straight from the get-go I was feeling it,” said Stump, a 5-foot-10, 145-pound, lightning-quick junior guard. “My shot was feeling good. My teammates were getting me open and I’ve got to thank them for that.
“One night I’m driving, one night I’m passing and one night I’m shooting — it’s different every night. I just try to do whatever the game gives me.”
Gillespie and Browder lent strong support with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
And Tincher chipped in with two particularly big buckets off the bench, an offensive putback and a 3-pointer to help push D-B back up by 20 points after West Ridge had drawn to within 52-39 midway through the third period.
“West Ridge is a good team, very physical and they play good defense,” Stump said. “They were hitting some shots, but so were we. So, it goes both ways.
“We’re looking forward to the next couple tournaments, the regional and state. Hopefully we can make it to state this year. Defensively, we need to be more physical down low and stuff like that and I think we’ll have a shot.”
WEST RIDGE LEADERS
The Wolves, who travel to Gray for Saturday’s district consolation game against Daniel Boone, were led offensively by the 14-point outings of Dawson Arnold and Ty Barb. Wade Witcher added 13 points and Cooper Johnson had 10.
“We fought very hard,” Dyer said. “We got down early and were down by more than 20 for a while, but these kids never folded their tents.”
West Ridge shot 45.4 percent from the floor and committed 17 turnovers, while the Indians connected on 51.6 of their field-goal attempts and had nine turnovers.
D-B, up 48-29 at intermission, led by as many as 23 points in the first half.