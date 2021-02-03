KINGSPORT — When playing basketball against the Dobyns-Bennett boys, the opposition better pack a lunch if it plans to compete with the Indians.
The Tribe, boasting a roster with seven different players who have led the way offensively on a given night, displayed its versatility Wednesday at the Buck Van Huss Dome in a 56-40 Big Seven Conference win over Daniel Boone.
Boone coach Chris Brown has seen it all before.
“They’re a tough cover,” Brown said. “They’ve got guys who can go downhill on you and they’ve got inside presence and outside presence.
“You can’t just hug up on one or two guys (defensively) because they have multiple guys who can make plays. You’ve got (Jack) Browder, McKinley (Tincher), (Jonavan) Gillespie, (Malachi) Hale ... I mean, pick your poison.”
This time it was Gillespie’s 16 points leading Dobyns-Bennett (18-4, 9-1), with Jahson Dennis easing in 14.
Sophomore guard Brady Stump also played very well off the bench, penetrating and dropping slick passes teammates for easy layups.
Gillespie, also a sophomore, did his damage on the perimeter, while the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dennis was too much man inside for the Trailblazers (5-12, 2-9).
“I thought Jahson was big, changing the game in terms of on the glass,” Brown said. “He had some offensive rebounds and he changed some shots in there.”
Coming off season-ending knee surgery last February, Dennis knows this is his and fellow senior Zane Whitson’s team. Whitson is currently injured.
“I’ve been around to see what a varsity team leader should be,” Dennis said. “I just want to go out there and be a good leader and get on my teammates in a positive way instead of being negative.”
Dennis displays his share of finesse inside, but power is his main game.
“Me just working hard is usually enough for me to get my buckets and help my team get a win, just working hard and being strong,” the veteran said.
And it’s always good to be on the money end of a nice dish from his guards.
“I do love my guards,” Dennis said. “We practice all the time and they know to look for me and I know they’re going to do that. They’re really unselfish.”
Boone (5-12, 2-9) could not produce the offensive consistency to hang with the Indians, despite making a couple of charges after getting down by double digits.
The Trailblazers went 11 possessions in a row without scoring and trailed 24-9 midway through the second quarter, but then caught fire and got to within 34-30 early in the third period.
At that point, D-B blanked Boone over the next 10 possessions and spread it around offensively in an 18-0 spurt, reassuming command with a 52-30 lead.
“We had two or three possessions with the opportunity to get closer (after Boone closed to within 34-30) and we didn’t capitalize,” Brown said.
Caleb Head scored nine points to pace Boone before fouling out.
LADY INDIANS CRUISE
Dobyns-Bennett doubled-up the Lady Trailblazers and claimed a 35-17 home-floor victory.
Elle Francis hit three 3s and collected nine points to share game-high scoring honors with teammates Jabrea Johnson and Olivia Doran.
The Lady Indians (13-8, 8-2) allowed just one field goal in the first half and held a 15-5 advantage at intermission. The score was 29-11 through three periods.
Kyleigh Bacon scored five points to pace Daniel Boone (1-16, 1-10).