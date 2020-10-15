There’s no reason for panic.
The Dobyns-Bennett defense gave up a season-high 35 points its last outing, but the Indians look to get back in shutdown mode when they host Morristown West on Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Despite the outburst from a talented Farragut team, the Indians (7-0, 4-0) have still limited opponents to an average of 8.7 points for the season. That could be bad news for the Trojans (3-4, 1-2) who were held to 14 points in losses to Farragut and Science Hill.
For coach Joey Christian, he knows the Indians defense is in capable hands with senior leadership. It starts with defensive end Jackson Martin, who had a monster effort of 13 tackles including four for a loss, four quarterback hurries and a sack against Farragut.
“Jackson Martin is such a key to what we do,” Christian said. “That boy loves to hit and he’s won our big hit award so much we call it the Jackson Martin award. Last week, he had a season for most people.”
Levi Evans has been productive at the other end with 29 tackles, including seven for a loss, and five pass breakups. On the line, the Indians are getting pressure up the middle with tackles Blake Collier (10 hurries, three sacks) and Fonzo Booker (three sacks). Tucker Herald and Moises Galvin have come in to keep play fresh and at a high level.
“Blake and Fonzo are athletic enough where they can get pressure up the middle where it doesn’t always come from the outside-in,” Christian said. “Sometimes, we get that outside pressure and the quarterback flushes right into Levi or Jackson.”
West quarterback Dylan Cribley will try to avoid that pressure. He has completed 56 of 130 passes for 782 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Senior Johnny Fine is the leading receiver with 24 catches for 440 yards, while slot receiver Tison Johnson is another threat with 10 catches.
Nate Whitley with a team-best 50 tackles, including 14 against Farragut, leads a linebacking corps that includes Chase Jenkins and Phillip Armitage. Jenkins proved his versatility in the Farragut game, also playing some at defensive back.
Safety Isaac Ratliff is also among the team’s leading tacklers with 36 stops, while other defensive backs Sam Roman, Trent Cody and Thomas Church are also physical. Overall, D-B is holding teams to less than two yards per rush.
“In high school football, you can’t let people run the ball,” Christian said. “As a whole, we did a pretty good job staying in our gaps. Then, our guys up front have done such a good job getting pressure on the quarterback. That’s been our calling card the last two years.”
Hunter Delaney leads the Trojans’ running game with 157 carries for 906 yards and eight touchdowns. He runs behind an offensive line that averages 255 pounds.
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Even more bad news for Morristown West is how Dobyns-Bennett’s offense was firing on all cylinders against Farragut. Highlighted by five scoring plays of 40 yards or longer, the Indians had 56 points and 537 yards of total offense.
It made big nights for the skill players, but the Indians’ offensive line led by center Caleb Burleson opened up gaping holes for running backs Tylar Tesnear and Phillip Armitage, who combined for over 300 rushing yards. Coming off a season-high 241 yards, Tesnear now has 814 rushing yards on the season.
The rest of the offensive line — guards Aiden Neale and Zack Ferguson and tackles Ethan Murray and Caden McNabb — also gave quarterback Zane Whitson plenty of time in the pocket. Whitson finished with 188 passing yards. For the season, he has 904 passing yards and another 164 rushing yards.
Braden Marshall leads the D-B receiving corps with 16 catches for 387 yards, including a 40-yard catch from Whitson in the Farragut game. Hayden Sherer is next with 12 catches for 266 yards. Other players with multiple catches are Cody, Tesnear, Armitage, Alex Kitzmiller and tight end Gage Hensley.
The Trojans look to counter with a 3-4 defense led by linebackers Carson Olodney, Jovanny Gonzalez, JoJo Madeano and Konner Shelton. They do frequent substitutions with seven different players having meaningful time in the three positions.
Madeano leads the team with 46 tackles followed by safety Luke Yandell with 38 stops. Johnson is at left corner, while the other starters in the secondary are James Ross and Aquillo Romero.
“They have good cover guys,” Christian said. “They weren’t going to let Johnson City throw the ball at all. They keep everybody fresh and keep the pressure on.”