There’s a higher standard at Dobyns-Bennett.
While many teams would be thrilled with last season’s 7-4 campaign, it was disappointing for an Indians team coming off back-to-back Big East Conference titles.
It’s certainly not what Joey Christian, who is 30-16 heading into his fifth year as head coach, wants to see.
“The 7-4 is not up to the standards of Dobyns-Bennett football and certainly not up to my standards,” Christian said. “But I think we’re headed in the right direction. I like our kids, how they work, and I’m excited.”
The Indians opened the 2021 season 5-0 but struggled on the back half of a tougher schedule.
Seniors Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship will once again be at quarterback. Carson started most of last season and Blankenship filled in other times.
They bring different skill sets: Carson is a tall pocket passer and Blankenship is a more athletic runner/thrower.
After fielding a running back corps last season, Christian said he’s prefer to trim the position to two players this year. Right now, sophomore Peyton Franklin and Andrew Myers provide a mixture of speed and power. Among the Tribe’s other backs are Peyton Brooks, Eli Wallace, Hayden Jobe and two-time all-state hurdler Brayden Simpson.
Carson Christian, a 6-foot-2, 267-pound senior, anchors a bigger, stronger and faster offensive line. Ryder Brown is a starter when healthy. Other linemen expected to make an impact are Cardin McVey, John Teboe, Gavin Commerford, Sam Browder, Jacob Isaacs and Chris Harris.
Will Ford is penciled in as a starter along the line, one of only a handful of sophomores Christian recalls being in that position.
On the edges, Jonavan Gillespie is a playmaker who had 40 catches and 11 touchdowns last year. Christian said 50/50 balls are more like 70/30 with Gillespie.
Hayden Russell, who ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, at a prospect camp, is the other big-play receiver. Nigel Vidale, Dusten Freeman, Dakari Dixon and Rome Pruitt offer depth at receiver, and the tight ends are Ethan Dietrich, Branson Carswell and Keldan Mullins.
The defensive side of the ball should see quite a rotation featuring Eli Smith, Braylon Banks, Nik McVey, Collin Shell and freshman Tyler Grizzle. Harris and Browder could be two-way players.
Hybrids at defensive end and linebacker are Justin Hale, Cooper Martin, Nick Trent and Peyton Brooks.
Inside linebackers are leading tackler Carswell, Kaden Kulbacki and Wallace. Outside linebackers are Cannon Mullins, a state tournament wrestler, Tony Simpson and Franklin.
Vidale returns at corner, along with Dixon, Gillespie and a healthy Colt Wynegar. Safeties are George Evans, Tray Windham and Russell. Abrahm Graves, whose family moved from North Dakota, provides more depth.
Russell, Gillespie and Dixon are to handle most of the return duties. Titan Thomas and Grayton Manning bring experience at kicker and punter, and both resemble former kicker Jaden Alderson in their ability to help the Indians gain advantages in field position.
The Indians open the season Aug. 19 against Tennessee High at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.