BRISTOL — Team leaders usually make it a habit to step up when their team is struggling.
Dobyns-Bennett senior Zoie Larkins filled that role perfectly Monday for the Lady Indians volleyball squad.
Larkins stepped up her game to lead third-seeded Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-15) win over upset-minded and sixth-seeded Volunteer in opening-round play of the District 1-AAA tournament at Viking Hall.
“Zoie definitely stepped up tonight. I’m really proud of her,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Patricia Dygert said. “She really was seeing the hitters and focusing on serve-receive, reading them and picking up those kills — and effective serving, too. She just all-around did a good job tonight.
“She definitely put the team first and really focused on making sure she was not only doing her best and doing what she needed to get done, but she was really cheering on her teammates as well.”
For Larkins, who plans on playing college volleyball next year at NCAA Division-II Francis Marion, stepping into a leadership position on the floor is just a normal transition.
“I just know some people have moments where they struggle more than others, so I just know I have to step up and help them as much as I can,” Larkins said. “This game was definitely one of the most stressful. Because we just want to make sure we have spot security to keep going.”
Larkins led the Lady Indians attack with 10 kills, while Whitley Maupin had seven kills and two blocks. Meg Maynor added five kills for Dobyns-Bennett (14-6).
The Tribe also got 11 assists and four aces from Dakota Vaiese, 10 assists and 15 digs from Jessie Odle, 27 digs from Rachel Falin, four blocks from Inari Phillips and four aces from Hannah Day.
Volunteer (4-15) played with unusual comfort and gave the Lady Indians fits in the first set.
The Lady Falcons led most of the opening set before Dobyns-Bennett, sparked by play from Larkins and two blocks from Phillips, used a 6-1 scoring run to break a 19-19 tie and take the win.
“Communication is the key and it’s all a mind game,” said Volunteer coach Rindi Perry. “If you can’t get in the other team’s head, they’re going to get in yours and you can’t win ball games. They out-smarted us on their plays.”
Volunteer senior Olivia Christian finished with seven kills for the Lady Falcons.
LADY VIKES SWEEP CROCKETT
David Crockett took both regular-season meetings against Tennessee High. But, in Monday’s opening round of the tournament, the Lady Vikings turned the tables with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 win over Crockett (5-12).
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to be good in pressure situations,” Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “They applied the pressure and we didn’t compete.”
Jamayia led Tennessee High (11-13) with eight nine kills, while Madison Blair and Marley Johns had six kills apiece.
Madison Curtin had 15 assists for the Lady Vikings and Grayson Phipps finished with 25 digs.
Crockett got eight kills from Emma Gouge, while Kylee Coggins had 19 assists and 12 digs for the Lady Pioneers.
TUESDAY GAMES
The tournament continues Tuesday night at Viking Hall with the semifinal round.
Top-seeded Daniel Boone plays Tennessee High at 5:30 p.m., while Dobyns-Bennett will take on second-seeded Science Hill in the second semifinal contest.