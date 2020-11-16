Dobyns-Bennett officially won its second-round football playoff game Monday evening.
The Indians were given a “COVID win” over McMinn County by the TSSAA, the state’s organization announced after going over information received from the administration of both schools.
McMinn County made the bus trip to Kingsport on Friday for the game, but it was called off by the Sullivan County Health Department when it was determined there may have been a COVID-19 issue with the Cherokees’ team.
McMinn disputed the assessment, but after meeting Monday to discuss the situation the TSSAA ruled in the Indians’ favor.
Because of the decision, D-B will travel Friday to take on Maryville in a TSSAA Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.
Dobyns-Bennett is 10-2 on the season while Maryville, a 17-time state champion, is 12-0. The Rebels are 4-0 all-time in the playoffs against the Indians, including last year’s 45-10 outcome in the quarterfinals.