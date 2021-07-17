KINGSPORT — Chase Dixon made a triumphant return to Kingsport Speedway before the lights went out, ending Friday night’s action.
Dixon, driving the No. 07 Toyota, passed track points leader Nik Williams for the top spot on lap 10 and led the rest of the 35-lap NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock feature at the Food City Night at Kingsport Speedway.
It was the second win of the season for the 18-year-old Abingdon, Virginia, driver. He held off Dillon Hodge, another 18-year-old who started on the pole, for the win.
With veteran NASCAR crew chief Chris Carrier overseeing the setup, Dixon had the perfect handling car for the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
“The car was on a rail tonight. I have to thank the good Lord above, my family and everybody behind this program,” Dixon said. “To show up here twice this season and win two times, it’s definitely a blessing. It’s fun to come back home, especially when you know you have a good car and you can win right out of the gate.”
Hodge, a Kingsport driver, lost the lead to Williams on lap 2 and Dixon scooted by for second. After Williams had to pull in the pits for brake trouble, Hodge moved back to the runner-up spot. He was able to keep Dixon in sight, but wasn’t able to get off the corners as well in his No. 51 Chevrolet.
“We’ve had two or three second-place finishes, but second is getting old,” Hodge said. “The more you run up front, the more greedy you get. We just lacked a little on the drive off. He was getting us through the center (of the corners) and driving off. I couldn’t roll as well as he could.
“We had a strong field tonight with five or six track champions. Anytime you can run up front, it’s great — but I want to seize the opportunity more.”
Kingsport driver Brad Housewright finished third in the No. 88 Chevrolet. He made a slight gain on Williams in the track championship standings and added three points over Wayne Hale in their battle for second place.
“We had a really good car, but we just kept bottoming out,” Housewright said. “These guys worked feverishly the last two weeks making changes on the car. We were right with them all night. It was a good points night, but we really want to win some races.”
Ronnie McCarty, a two-time track champion from Kingsport, finished fourth in the No. 5 Ford. It was McCarty’s first race of the season at his hometown track. Williams recovered from his earlier problems to finish fifth.
MOD 4
Five-time defending champion Kevin Canter continued his domination of the Mod 4 class, staying perfect on the season with his eighth win in eight races.
Canter, an Abingdon driver behind the wheel of the black No. 3 Ford, started sixth — but used the outside to move to second on the opening lap. He passed Chris Amburgey for the lead the next circuit and never looked back, leading the rest of the 25-lap race.
Dennis Arnold in the No. 71 Chevrolet passed Amburgey for the runner-up spot. It was the sixth consecutive race that he finished second to Canter. Amburgey in the gray No. 17 Ford was third.
Canter’s grandfather, Hershell Robinette, finished fourth with Ted Glover rounding out the top five.
LIGHTS OUT
Unfortunately, the lights on the backstretch went out after the Mod 4 race. With it going to be well after midnight before service crews could get the problem fixed, racing was called for the night.
Earlier, points leader Rusty Clendenin had set the fast time in qualifying for the Sportsman class with a 15.866-second lap. Kyle Barnes, the 2020 track champion, turned the second fastest lap at 15.963 seconds.
However, the cancelation meant no Sportsman, Pure Street and Pure 4 races, as well as a second 35-lap feature for the Late Model class.