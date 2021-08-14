KINGSPORT — Chase Dixon has made three trips to his home track, Kingsport Speedway, this season. Three times, he’s left the 3/8-mile concrete oval a winner.
Driving the No. 07 Toyota, Dixon jumped to lead over pole sitter Joey Trent at the start of the first of scheduled twin 35-lap NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock features.
Heavy rain and lightning in the opening of the Mod 4 feature ended the night’s action, forcing the cancellation of the second Late Model feature and a Sportsman feature.
Dixon pulled away by a couple of car lengths as the battle for second-place raged behind him. Trent was battling Ronnie McCarty for the runner-up spot when their cars made contact coming off turn two, sending McCarty in a spin towards the inside wall.
Dixon, an 18-year-old from Abingdon, again pulled away on the restart as Trent held off points leader Nik Williams the remainder of the race. Derek Lane finished fourth with Brad Housewright fifth.
It was Dixon’s third win in four Kingsport starts. Trent won a second feature during Dixon’s first trip back home. Both of his last visits, he won the first 35-lap feature only to see the second race rained out.
“I can thank everybody enough who makes this possible including my family and the Good Lord above,” Dixon said. “We’ve shown up three times now and have taken a win each time, pretty impressive. I was really pushing the issue the first race, but I wish we could have raced the second race because I believe we would have had something.”
Dixon’s car was protested after the race, but passed inspection. Trent was able to keep within the two-car interval, but wasn’t able to get close enough to get within striking distance in his orange No. 32 Chevrolet.
“He was able to get us at the start of the race,” Trent said. “As the race went on, I was pushing him pretty hard trying to get around him. As the laps went on, it equalized and I couldn’t close that two-car length gap."
Trent talked about holding off former track champions, Williams and McCarty, to finish second.
“I feel good about that. Of course, Nik does such a great job,” Trent said. “It seemed like we raced 30 laps either bumper-to-bumper or side-by-side. It was nip-and-tuck. He’s such a talented racer and it’s fun to race against him.”
PURE 4
Brandon Sutherland led wire-to-wire to win a 20-lap feature for the Pure 4 division. The Johnson City driver was closely chased by the No. 26 of Kingsport driver John Ketron throughout the caution-free race. It was Sutherland’s fifth win of the season.
David “Animal” Trent finished third with Billy Byington and Chad Jeffers rounding out the top five.
PURE STREET
Jay Swecker went from fourth to first on the opening lap and led the rest of the way in the 25-lap Pure Street feature.
After going winless in 2020, the Kingsport driver has a division-leading seven wins on the season.
Billy Walters, who started on the outside pole, stayed in hot pursuit of Swecker to finish second. Tony Dockery and Rob Austin traded the third spot on three occasions with Dockery a half-car length behind in fourth. Brian Eggers finished fifth.