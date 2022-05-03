Things tend to get a little wild when district tournaments roll around, and that’s because everybody has their eyes on the Spring Fling.
The first steps to get there begin this week, kicked off by the District 1-AA softball tournament at Sullivan East on Wednesday.
as teams begin what they hope are the first steps toward state championship chases later this month in Murfreesboro.
(Start date and location in parentheses)
BASEBALL
1-4A (Friday at higher seed)
With all games at the home sites of the higher-seeded teams, things should start interesting and stay that way throughout.
It has been an unpredictable league with top-seed Science Hill losing twice to No. 3 seed Daniel Boone, once to No. 5 seed David Crockett, and once to No. 2 seed Dobyns-Bennett.
Pitching depth favors the Hilltoppers with three quality left-handers — Cole Torbett, Nate Conner and Gavin Briggs — giving them plenty to navigate the bracket.
1-3A (Friday at Elizabethton)
It’s a weird-looking bracket with the No. 2 seed, Sullivan East, needing only to beat the No. 5 seed to reach the winners’ bracket final while the No. 1 seed, Tennessee High — barring a big upset — has to beat the No. 3 or No. 4 seed to get there.
But the Vikings haven’t had a lot of difficult navigating league opponents. They outscored them 108-32 in 12 games in the regular season.
1-2A (Thursday at higher seed)
Chuckey-Doak saw its 15-game winning streak come to a halt Monday, but it was against the No. 1-ranked team in the state, Pigeon Forge.
So that should hold no bearing on how the district will go. To get an idea of how dominant the Knights have been against league foes, look at the combined score for the season: 143-16. That’s an average score of 12-1.
1-1A (Saturday at David Crockett)
There’s a nice mix of competitive teams with University High, North Greene and Hampton all having their eyes on the prize. The biggest thing, however, will be getting to the championship game, win or lose. That’s because it carries a regional berth, and District 2-A isn’t super strong this year.
UH’s extremely tough schedule should have it battle tested for this event.
SOFTBALL
1-4A (Friday at higher seed)
When the margin for error is slim, games are usually decided by the little things. So in a good competitive league like this, something as routine as getting hits with runners in scoring position could decide every game.
Daniel Boone’s threat to go deep up and down the lineup gives the Lady Trailblazers an edge. Science Hill has top-end pitching while Dobyns-Bennett has pitching depth. David Crockett has a good mix of a lot of things.
1-3A (Wednesday at Sullivan East)
Tennessee High has good pitching (Rylee Fields) and a very stout lineup, but the same can be said for Elizabethton with Madisun Pritchard’s circle work supporting some of the top hitters in Northeast Tennessee.
Volunteer clearly has the best pitcher in freshman sensation Addyson Fisher. If the Falcons score runs, they will be extremely tough to beat.
Unicoi County has a stout lineup and Sullivan East is scrappy.
1-2A (Monday at higher seed)
Like 1-A baseball, this league has three solid teams competing for two spots in the region.
South Greene, Johnson County and Chuckey-Doak are very even, with only 19 runs separating them in their six head-to-head encounters.
1-1A (Thursday at Happy Valley)
Unaka has a tough lineup from top to bottom and a pair of quality pitchers in Sadie Shoun and Trinity Bowers. The title would have to be taken away from the Lady Rangers as they aren’t likely to give it.
Cambell Gaby in the circle gives North Greene a fighting chance. Cloudland is a dark horse.
SOCCER
1-AAA (Monday at higher seed)
Everybody will have to wait until Thursday for Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett to settle the regular season issue. Both teams are capable of finding the winning formula in the postseason.
David Crockett has enjoyed a nice season and could give either of those teams a battle in a potential semifinal matchup.
1-AA (Monday at higher seed)
Playing a brutal schedule paid dividends for Greeneville, which is once again head and shoulders above this league.
The key question, based on results to date, seems to be this: Will Elizabethton or Tennessee High join the Greene Devils in the region?
1-A (Tuesday at higher seed)
One thing seems to be certain: Any of these three teams — University High, West Greene or Chuckey-Doak — could walk away with the championship hardware.