As the calendar turns to February, basketball teams are focusing on district action.
Tournaments will begin the week of Feb. 14.
Each tournament will have a play-in game between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, with the winner earning a region berth along with the top three seeds. In the semifinals, the No. 1 seed will play the 4-5 winner while the No. 2 seed will play the No. 3 seed.
Here’s a look at where these events will take place.
1-4A
This league decided to go with games at the home gym of the higher seed throughout the tournament.
1-3A
Volunteer will play host for all games in this tournament.
1-2A
Daniel Boone will be the host site with the exception of the 4-5 play-in games, which will be held at the home gym of the higher seed on Feb. 15.
1-1A
All games will be played at Happy Valley.
FALCONS HISTORY
In a recent story about the successes of this year’s Volunteer boys basketball team, there was a statement that the Falcons might not have beaten Science Hill in the school’s history.
But thanks to a reader with a good scrapbook — former Falcons’ standout Gerald Hurd — a Volunteer victory on Jan. 28, 1984 won’t be forgotten. Hurd kept a newspaper clipping from the Times News through the years.
On that date, Volunteer rolled into Freedom Hall and walked out with a 76-74 triple-overtime win over the Hilltoppers.
Volunteer sent the game into overtime when Darrell Mullins tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer for a 63-63 tie. Science Hill’s T.R. Dunn scored on an offensive-rebound bucket with nine seconds left to tie the game in the first extra period. Volunteer then missed a free throw that could have won it with two seconds remaining.
Science Hill missed free throw that could have won the game at the end of the second overtime.
In the third overtime, Daris Green knocked down an 18-foot jumper with six seconds left for the victory.
Bobby Smiley finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Hurd made a major contribution with 21 points.
Hosea Gardner led Science Hill with 20 points while Dunn totaled 18.
It turned out to be a rare long season for the Hilltoppers, who finished with a record of 10-19. A few months later, Science Hill hired a new head coach, George Pitts, and Volunteer wasn’t the only team that had trouble getting wins against the Hilltoppers.
BASEBALL HONOR
The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association recently honored a Science Hill duo.
Ryan Edwards received a plaque for being chosen the state’s Class AAA coach of the year while Cole Torbett was the pick as Tennessee’s player of the year.
Edwards and Torbett helped Science Hill win the Class AAA state championship last May.
BASKETBALL
Boys games of the week
TUESDAY
Elizabethton at Volunteer
Johnson County at South Greene
FRIDAY
Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill
Elizabethton at Unicoi County
University High at Hampton
Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett have been simmering since Dec. 17, when the Indians clipped the Hilltoppers 55-48. Things should be at a full rolling boil come Friday night. …
Elizabethton won’t have to wonder where it stands in the Upper Lakes Conference title chase after this week. Two road games are going to tell the story.
Girls games of the week
TUESDAY
Dobyns-Bennett at Daniel Boone
FRIDAY
Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill
Daniel Boone at David Crockett
Unaka at Cloudland
The Lady Indians have a chance to take firm control of the Big Five Conference race if they can capture a pair of road wins.