A determined Cloudland set the tone Friday night.
The Lady Highlanders used a big second quarter to pull away and take a 56-44 victory over Unaka in the District 1-A basketball tournament’s girls semifinals at Happy Valley.
Cloudland will face North Greene, which pulled away in the fourth quarter to take a 68-42 win over Hampton — in the District 1-A championship game on Monday night, while Unaka will take on Hampton in the consolation game.
Karah Fields tallied 20 points to lead Cloudland, while Ella Benfield had 17 points.
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey had a game-high 28 points, including 14 in the final quarter.
In the nightcap, Cloudland held a 15-10 advantage after a quarter of play before Unaka trimmed the advantage to 15-13 to open the second quarter.
From there, the Lady ’Landers took control.
Benfield and Fields connected for big shots, and Cloudland used a 14-4 run to take a double-digit lead into the locker room at half.
Ramsey and Kiki Forney cut the Cloudland lead to 11 points late in the third quarter, but Fields connected with a pair of big 3-pointers and Benfield added a timely jumper as CHS pushed the advantage back to 19 after three complete.
Unaka didn’t go quietly as Ramsey sparked the Lady Rangers to close the lead. However, the Lady ’Landers hit timely shots down the stretch to secure the win.
Izabella Christmas and Ryan Turbyfill had seven points apiece for Cloudland.
Tara Whitehead added seven points to the Lady Ranger cause.
North Greene 68, Hampton 42
Hampton had an upset on the mind, but Shelby Davenport and the Lady Huskies had another idea.
The Lady Bulldogs were unable to answer a strong fourth quarter as North Greene pulled away in the final eight minutes to advance to the District 1-A final.
Davenport had 26 points to lead North Greene, netting 16 of those in the final quarter.
Hampton countered with 19 points — including five 3-pointers — from Madi McClain.
The teams traded runs in the first quarter as NG held a 14-12 lead. The Lady Bulldogs stayed within striking distance for most of the second before a late NG run gave the Lady Huskies a 30-20 halftime lead.
McClain gave Hampton a spark with back-to-back 3-pointers to quickly trim the lead, but Davenport and Brooklyn Anderson countered with an 11-1 run. Hampton, however, saw Linsey Jenkins and McClain end the half with back-to-back 3s to trim the lead to 41-33 after three complete quarters.
North Greene, though, wouldn’t allow Hampton to rally for the upset in the final quarter — outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 27-9.
Jenkins had nine points while Taylor Berry added five points.
For North Greene, Sonya Wagner added 14 points and Hailee English tossed in 11.