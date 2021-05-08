Kaleb Meredith was in control on the mound, and Jessee Greene carried the loudest stick.
University High stopped Sullivan North 8-1 in the District 1-A baseball tournament Saturday at David Crockett’s field in Jonesborough.
The Buccaneers earned a spot in Monday’s winners’ bracket final at 5 p.m. against top-seeded North Greene, which defeated Hampton by a score of 8-0.
Hampton and Sullivan North will meet Monday in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m.
Meredith worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven and walking none.
"He did a good job throwing strikes," said UH head coach Josh Petty. "He threw to contact and the defense did well behind him. I was proud of his effort."
Greene had a double and triple among his three hits and drove in a run.
"He had a good day," said Petty. "He also closed out the last 1 2/3 innings on the mound because we pulled Meredith at 72 pitches so he could come back Tuesday if we need him."
Will Joyner, who had two hits and scored three times, got UH on the board in the bottom of the first when he stole home on the back end of a double steal. UH scored again in the second, three times in the third, and never looked back.
Connor Horton also added a pair of hits for the Buccaneers, who improved to 18-11 on the season.
Chandler Raleigh had two hits to lead the Raiders (8-15) at the plate.
North Greene 8, Hampton 0
Cayden Foulks allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in five innings of work as the Huskies rolled.
Dakota Robbins and Tucker Owen each drove in a pair of runs.
For Hampton, Chance Point totaled two hits.
“(Bulldogs’ starting pitcher) Brody Hicks kept us in the game as long as he could,” Hampton coach Nick Perkins said. “It was a gutsy effort. It was 2-0 heading into the fifth, so the final score does not indicate how competitive the game was. North Greene is a veteran team with dominant pitching.”
Hampton slipped to 15-11 on the season while North Greene improved to 22-7.