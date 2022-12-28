To call the 2022 season for the East Tennessee State football team a disappointment is a major understatement.
The Bucs had turned in a record-setting 11-2 season with an outright Southern Conference championship the previous year. They had advanced to the NCAA FCS quarterfinals before losing to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
Fast forward to 2022. The Bucs entered the season ranked No. 11 in the national polls. Under new head coach George Quarles, they won the season opener against Mars Hill, but things quickly fell apart.
The Bucs went 0-4 in one-score games. After losing their final five games, ETSU parted ways with offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer.
2. Huge crowd at Night Race highlights big year at BMS
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race featured the estimated largest crowd in over a decade to see a race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chris Buescher scored the upset win in the No. 17 Ford and in the post-race told how it was a bigger win for him than even the Daytona 500.
Earlier in the season, Kyle Busch won the Food City Dirt Race when leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun on the final lap. Noah Gragson was the winner of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race, while Truck Series winners were Ben Rhodes and Ty Majeski.
Other events at BMS included the World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars, the XR Series for the Super Late Models and the Stadium Super Trucks. At the dragway, Ron Capps won a record sixth Funny Car title at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in June.
3. Big changes in ETSU athletic department
East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Simon Harris resigned three days after athletic director Scott Carter in August.
Harris resigned two weeks after internal investigation into Title IX complaints by two former players. He was suspended the same day that Carter resigned, although the university said the two decisions weren’t related.
In November, softball coach Belinda Hendrix was fired following complaints earlier in the year that she and husband Jimmy had been mentally abusive to players.
Former ETSU athletic director Richard Sander took over his old role in the interim, while Cheryl Milligan has been named interim softball coach. Veteran coach Brenda Mock Brown took over the women’s basketball program, which set a record last week with the Bucs’ 12th non-conference win of the season.
4. Cutlip leaves Science Hill basketball
On the high school level, Ken Cutlip, the winningest coach in Science Hill history, resigned in July to take over as head coach at Columbia Central.
Cultip set a Science Hill record with 505 wins, including a 31-6 mark for the 2021-22 campaign, over 18 seasons. Previously coaching at Mt. Juliet, Cutlip has 558 career victories overall.
Former Tennessee Vols player and Farragut coach Jon Higgins was named Science Hill’s new coach in early August. Both coaches have had rough starts to the season. Cutlip had two wins at Columbia Central and Higgins had two at Science Hill heading into this week’s games.
5. Daniel Boone record-setting football season
Daniel Boone had its first-ever undefeated regular season and set other records, including 12 wins in a single season.
The Trailblazers, who had a new turf field installed before the season, opened the 2022 campaign with a 26-0 win over South Greene held on a Saturday afternoon.
Boone set a single-game record for points in a 70-7 win over Cherokee in September. They set a new school record with a 37-15 over Knox Halls in the first round of the playoffs.
Kicker Ben Shrewsbury shattered school records with his longest field goal, a state-playoff record 55 yards, in a 30-7 win over Knox Central.
6. Number of notable deaths
Some of the most iconic sports figures in the local area died in 2022, including Bristol Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith and legendary Happy Valley basketball coach Charlie Bayless.
Smith, executive chairman of Speedway Motorsports, which operates 11 NASCAR tracks including BMS and Nashville Superspeedway, was 95 when he died in June. Bayless, who coached Happy Valley to over 900 wins and the 1974 Class S state championship, was 98 when he passed in February.
Longtime Johnson City resident Bill Burbach, a pitcher who was a first-round pick of the Yankees, died in July. Recent deaths include: Elizabethton’s Johnny Mills, a record-setting receiver for the University of Tennessee, and Dr. William Pike, an accomplished tennis player and multi-time Tennessee State Singles champion.
7. Huge wins, high rankings for ETSU golf alumni
Former East Tennessee State golfers Seamus Power and Adrian Meronk have starred on the big stages with huge victories in 2022.
Power picked up his second PGA tour victory in October. The Irishman ranks No. 1 in the FedEx Cup season standings ahead of Keegan Bradley.
Meronk, a Polish golfer, is second behind South African Thirston Lawrence on the DP World Tour (former European tour). Meronk captured wins in the Irish Open in July and the Australian Open earlier this month.
8. Hampton reaches state basketball semifinals
The Hampton basketball team was left wondering what could have been. The Bulldogs lost 58-56 in overtime to eventual state champion East Robertson in the semifinals of the Class 1A tournament.
Hampton was shorthanded after an injury to Conor Burleson, who scored double figures in a 60-56 win over West Carroll in the state quarterfinals.
Still, it was a quite a season to remember for the Bulldogs, who reached the state championship football game in the same school year. Northeast Tennessee still had reason to celebrate with Dobyns-Bennett (Class 4A) and Greeneville (Class 3A) winning state titles.
9. Milligan cross country finishes as national runner-up
Milligan University cross country coach Chris Layne has built a powerhouse.
One season removed from sweeping men’s and women’s NAIA national championships, the Buffs followed with a pair of runner-up finishes in 2022. It was a third straight top-three finish for the men.
Four men — Aaron Jones, Will Stockley, Bryn Woodall and Jake Crow — and three women — Ellen Mary-Kearney, Caitlin Dominy and 2021 individual national champion Alyssa Bearzi — earned All-American honors.
10. Daniel Boone girls finish third in state softball
Months before the Daniel Boone football team was setting records, the softball team was making its own mark.
Junior slugger Maci Masters set a state single-season record with 25 home runs. She also batted .443 and drove in 74 runs to repeat as the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Sweet 16 player of the year.
With other power hitters like Savannah Jessee and six seniors overall, the Lady ’Blazers won three games at the state tournament and finished third overall.