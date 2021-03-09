Doug Blevins has never even attempted a field goal, yet when the kickers he coaches miss, he feels their pain.
Blevins, East Tennessee State’s kicking coach, was born with cerebral palsy and has been bound to a wheelchair for his entire life.
That hasn’t stopped him from becoming perhaps the foremost kicking expert in all of football.
“When my guys are out there, my stomach’s right up there in my throat,” Blevins says. “Although I have never missed a field goal, I know the feeling. You teach the guys to do it and once they’re out there on that field and it’s game time, you no longer have any control out there. You never know how the young guys are going to react until they’re in that situation.”
Blevins got involved with football at a very young age when he grew up in Abingdon, Virginia. He taught himself how to work with kickers when he decided he’d need a specialty if he was going to become a coach. He teaches mechanics and the mental aspect of the game and has been successful all the way to the highest level.
He coached several years with the Miami Dolphins and spent time with other teams. He was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Blevins has also freelanced along the way, working with Pro Bowl kickers and Super Bowl champs. Some of his students have been Adam Vinatieri, Justin Tucker and David Akers.
Tucker sought out the kicking guru’s help while he was still in high school. Today, Tucker is the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.
Blevins gets satisfaction every time one of his players has success. He admitted to getting emotional when Vinatieri made the 48-yard field goal on the final play of Super Bowl XXXVI to give the New England Patriots their first championship.
Blevins was in Raleigh, North Carolina, to speak to the N.C. State football team the next day. He was watching the Super Bowl in a sports bar.
“When he made that kick, I began to cry,” Blevins said. “I’m not going to lie to you. That was one of the proudest moments of my career, without question.”
Blevins is still not sure how the Hall of Fame nomination happened — he was not voted in — but he’s always had confidence in his coaching style.
“I have had success,” he said. “In my career, I have never applied for a job. I’ve always been asked to take a job.”
That’s how he ended up at ETSU, a school he attended in the 1980s. Billy Taylor, a member of the ETSU team then and now the Bucs’ defensive coordinator, knew Blevins and suggested him to head coach Randy Sanders.
“It was a no-brainer,” Sanders said.
Blevins had been out of football for a couple of years but was ready to get back in.
“Randy called me one night asked me if I was interested,” Blevins said. “I’m happy he did. Randy Sanders is a great coach. I love the guy to death.”
Sanders, Blevins says, gives his assistants room to work without micromanaging.
“The great thing about Randy Sanders is he allows his assistant coaches to coach their positions and do what they need to do,” Blevins said. “That’s the good thing.”
Sanders admits when it comes to kicking, he doesn’t have much choice.
“He understands the mechanics of kicking and punting,” Sanders says of Blevins. “I understand the throwing motion and a lot of things about the game, but kicking is not my forte by any means. He understands it and does a good job of communicating it to the people he’s working with.”
These days, Blevins is working with ETSU place-kicker Tyler Keltner and punter Garrett Taylor, both sophomores who played as freshmen. He likes what he sees.
“Their work ethic and attitudes are very good,” said Blevins, who also spent time on the staff at Emory & Henry. “They’re both very talented young men. The more we work together, the more we seem to click. I look for very good things from both of them.”
Blevins’ wheelchair is a conversation starter for those who want to know how he has risen to the top of his profession despite having never walked in his life.
“Early on, years ago in my career, I heard the questions a lot,” he said. “Now that people know who I am and what I’ve done, that has subsided a little bit.
“People will still ask because they’re curious as to how I was able to learn to coach it and never do it. I tell them some of your best coaches in sports were very bad players and a few didn’t play at all.”
The Bucs, who play host to Furman on Saturday, have six games left in the spring before playing a full schedule in the fall. That’s a lot of football — and a lot of kicks.
Sanders is glad his team’s kicking game is in good shape.
“I feel like we have a couple of good, young kickers,” Sanders said. “If they can be coached and developed, they can be really fine kickers for us. Look at the people Doug has worked with and had success with. I certainly expected that to carry over.”