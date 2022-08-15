Tim Dinwiddie (copy)

Tim Dinwiddie will be after his second Tennessee Senior Amateur title when the tournament is held at Blackthorn Club this week.

 By Joe Avento Sports Director javento@johnsoncitypress.com

The last time we saw Tim Dinwiddie and Danny Green together at Blackthorn Club, they were battling it out for the 2012 Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.

They’ll be on the same golf course again this week, some 10 years later, although they won’t be competing against each other.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you