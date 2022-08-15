The last time we saw Tim Dinwiddie and Danny Green together at Blackthorn Club, they were battling it out for the 2012 Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
They’ll be on the same golf course again this week, some 10 years later, although they won’t be competing against each other.
The 52nd TGA Senior and Super-Senior championships return to Blackthorn Club, beginning Tuesday morning. The state’s top 55-and-over golfers will be competing for the Mack P. Brothers Trophy while players 65-and-over in the Super-Senior division will be playing for the Midgett Family Trophy.
Dinwiddie, a Chuckey native, continues to play in the Senior division, while Green has moved up to Super-Senior.
Dinwiddie still cringes when he looks back at the 2012 tournament, where he had a two-stroke lead with four holes to play before Green came roaring back to win.
In the final round, Green birdied the 15th and 16th holes — including a chip-in at the par-three 16th — to catch Dinwiddie. The tide turned on the 18th hole, where Dinwiddie put his approach into a bunker and made bogey. Green made a par to win the title.
“That was a hard pill to swallow,” Dinwiddie said. “That one was tough.”
The dramatic chip-in came with an old 4-wood Green uses, and Dinwiddie just smiled when talking about it.
“I’ve threatened to break it every time I see him,” Dinwiddie said.
Dinwiddie went on to claim his first TGA title by winning the 2020 State Senior Amateur at Tennessee Grasslands in Gallatin, and he’s hoping that experience will come in handy as he tries for another title this week.
“It just takes quite a bit of pressure off in a way, but in a way it kind of puts it on you,” Dinwiddie said. “People expect you to play good because you’ve won it before. If I play bad, they can’t take that away from me. You get to the point where you know you can do it. But you still have to play well. There are so many good players.
“Against players like that, it’s quite an accomplishment. It’s exciting. It stays with you for a day or two. It’s a high I can’t explain.”
Dinwiddie and Green teamed up earlier this year to win the TGA Super-Senior Fourball championship. That was Green’s 20th TGA victory.
The action at Blackthorn starts Tuesday morning and runs through Thursday. The field will be cut to the low 30 Seniors and low 15 Super-Seniors after 36 holes.
Defending champion Tim Jackson highlights the field. The Williston native, known as the most successful amateur golfer in Tennessee history, has won this tournament three times.
Jackson has 26 TGA championships to his credit, has won two USGA Mid-Amateurs and played in the Masters twice. He won last year’s Senior Amateur by nine strokes, shooting 15 under par at Wyndyke Country Club in Memphis.
The winners of the last 11 Senior Amateurs are in the field this week.
