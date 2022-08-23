Austin Dillon is staying busy at the moment — race car driver, reality TV star and the new general manager of a Professional Bull Riders team.

The driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet for his grandfather’s Richard Childress Racing team met with the media at the ranch owned by former world champion bull rider Jerome Davis to talk about the different roles and the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you