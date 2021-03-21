BRISTOL — Austin Dillon put together his second dominating performance of the week early Sunday morning on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.
The NASCAR Cup Series driver, in a No. 3 car prepared by Loudon racer Cory Hedgecock, led all 20 laps of the 604 Crate Late Model feature at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Dillon finished 0.674 seconds ahead of Knoxville driver Ross White in the No. 61 around the .533-mile oval.
“Cory Hedgecock and Shane McDowell put this car together for us and it was a blast all week long,” Dillon said. “We were able to win a heat race — win, win, win, going 3-for-3 over the week. It was a lot of fun and now I’m looking to the Cup race. Hopefully, this will work out for us next Sunday where we’re able to see how the track changes.”
Florida racer Shan Smith finished third. NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie, racing as a teammate to Dillon in another Hedgecock car, finished 21st after cutting a right front tire. LaJoie won his B-Main race earlier in the night, leading all 10 laps.
“It’s been a long time since I crossed the finish line with nobody in front of me,” LaJoie said. “That always feels good and pumps the confidence up a little bit. I will be back in dirt in some form or fashion. When Austin called me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this Late Model,’ I didn’t know what I was getting into. It was a lot of fun this week.”
HIGH-SIDE TICKLER
Kyle Strickler, the dirt late model star, scored a clean sweep in the Open Modified class. Racing his familiar No. 8, Strickler led flag-to-flag in the feature. It came after he had raced in a Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model event in Indiana earlier in the day and caught a flight to Tri-Cities Regional Airport where he landed literally minutes before the start of Saturday’s feature.
The North Carolina driver led all 20 laps and finished 3.665 seconds ahead of former NASCAR Truck Series champion Matt Crafton.
“I hopped in a pick-up truck and it was like 10 minutes to the airport. Then, it was a 45-minute flight and 15 minutes to here at Bristol,” Strickler said. “It was definitely worth it. The car was so good and being able to start from the pole, it was a no-brainer. The plane ride wasn’t cheap, but the $10,000 first prize paid for it.”
NASCAR Cup Series star Joey Logano didn’t make the Saturday show after blowing the engine in his No. 15 Open Modified car at the end of Tuesday’s feature.
Dallon Murty, a 16-year-old from Iowa, outran his father Damon to win Saturday’s Stock Car feature.
FORD’S DREAM WEEKEND
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford was fast in the early stages of Saturday’s Super Late Model feature, up to as high as sixth place. He hit a dip in the track, causing damage to the car and he ended up 21st. His No. 83 car was fast throughout the weekend, second fastest to Larson during Friday’s hot laps.
It was a dream come true for him to race on the Bristol dirt.
“I love this place. It’s awesome,” Ford said. “It’s a big deal just making the race. I’m just a local boy, ain’t supposed to be doing this anyway. To pass the cars we passed in the race, we passed (race winner Jonathan) Davenport at one point. It was good driving up there.”