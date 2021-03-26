Austin Dillon is 3-for-3 on the Bristol dirt track coming into the Food City Dirt Race Weekend.
The North Carolina racer won a heat race and two features in the 604 Crate Late Model division at last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals. Now the driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet is listed as one of the favorites for the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in 50-plus years.
So far, he’s had a great impression of the Bristol dirt track.
“I had a blast obviously. The guys did a great job with the track,” he said. “A lot of people were pessimistic going into the week like, ‘Is this going work? Is the track going to stay together?’ It did obviously. I think we can put on a really good show with the Cup cars.”
Dillon, who won the inaugural NASCAR Truck Series race on dirt at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway in 2013, feels the pressure to perform. Fellow driver Kyle Larson mentioned Dillon, coming off a strong sixth-place finish at Atlanta, as one of the guys to beat in Sunday’s race.
“Kyle, he’s good at anything he gets in and I’m just glad that he mentioned me,” Dillon said. “It makes my day, so now I have to step up and perform. Last weekend, I think that was good experience, just to see the track. We were pretty dominant in all three races that we were in. From the knowledge side of things, I can probably do a pretty good job of getting what we need.”
However, the feature races that Dillon won were only 20 laps. The Food City Dirt Race will be 250 laps, an extremely long race for a dirt track, around the track which was measured at a half-mile.
Of course, the weight of the Cup cars are 3,400 pounds — more than 1,000 pounds heavier than the Crate Late Model in which Dillon raced the previous week.
While many of the Cup drivers have limited experience on dirt, Dillon doesn’t think it will take them long to adapt to the new surface. The 2018 Daytona 500 champion sees more than just the guys with extensive dirt backgrounds being a factor in Sunday’s race.
“The competition in the Cup Series is just, all-in-all, a higher level. I think it’s the highest form of motorsports; the best drivers in the world,” said Dillon, a three-time winner in the Cup Series. “All of them are doing their job, preparation-wise, off the track; running other cars that they aren’t comfortable running in, just to get on dirt and understand what the transition of the track is.
“Not many of the guys at this point at the Cup level, maybe a couple, that have not ever been on dirt. I think everybody has some sort of dirt racing experience at this point.”
Dillon, who has a win on the Bristol concrete surface in the Xfinity Series, sees the track changing as rubber off the tires get pushed into the dirt. Many are expecting the track to go back to the days when everyone was fighting to get to the bottom groove.
“There’s definitely going to be a point where there’s going to be a dominant line everybody is going to be fighting for,” Dillon said. “The one thing I noticed at the dirt track last weekend was that you can kind of move around, momentum-wise, to find speed, which is nice.”
Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, sees the driver and team best able to adapt to change coming out on top. He pointed out that a dirt surface changes much more than a paved track over the course of a race.
“You have to be comfortable with change because it changes throughout the race and to be good at it, you have to search constantly,” he said. “Even when you’re the leader, they can’t just get in a line and think that line is going to win them the race.
“We’re going 250 laps on a dirt track. After 25, the dirt track changes drastically with a lot of cars out on it. It’ll go through so many transitions and the team that is willing to change and move will be the best by the end of it.”