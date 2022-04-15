The new Next Gen car has helped the performance for two of the most iconic numbers in NASCAR.
Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Chevrolet and Erik Jones in the No. 43 Chevrolet have each gotten off to good starts in the 2022 season. Dillon is coming off a particularly strong showing, running third at Martinsville, while Jones posted a third-place finish at California in the second race of the season.
Both drivers have high hopes coming into Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Dillon, a three-time winner in the Cup Series, currently ranks 15th in the point standings with four top-10s in eight races. His Richard Childress Racing team was key in the development of the Next Gen car.
“I can’t thank the guys enough for the effort and the time lots of hours been going into this car,” Dillon said during a BMS Zoom call. “It’s paying off so I feel like we’d only have two finishes outside the top 10 if it wasn’t for getting wrecked at Phoenix and Atlanta. We’ve had some solid runs and opportunities already this season.”
Jones, a two-time winner at the Cup level, is 17th in points for the GMS Petty Motorsports team. He serves as a teammate to Ty Dillon, Austin’s younger brother. He feels as though some of the team’s results should even be better.
“The car has been good, the racing has been good,” he said. “These cars are so fun to drive. It’s a new challenge for sure, but overall, I think the season’s going in a really good direction. We just need to do a better job of finishing these races.”
The two drivers have varying degrees of dirt-track experience. Dillon grew up racing dirt late models, winning at nearby dirt tracks like Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap and Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.
Dillon won 604 Crate Late Model races at the Bristol Dirt Nationals a year ago. He was also the winner of the first NASCAR Truck Series race on dirt in 2013. However, the North Carolina native believes that success might have hurt him at the 2021 Food City Dirt Race when he posted a 21st-place finish.
“I was little overconfident going to the Bristol dirt race and did my best to try and crew chief,” Dillon said. “I was the dirt guy. This time around, I’m just going drive our setups that we run on the regular short track. It will probably be just fine and we’ll be more focused just getting the car consistent.”
Jones certainly didn’t suffer from overconfidence. The Michigan native had limited dirt experience, although he started on the pole at the 2014 race at Eldora (Ohio) and finished fourth there a year later. Despite his limited time on the clay, Jones finished ninth at the 2021 Food City Dirt Race.
“I like racing on dirt. I just I haven’t done a lot of it.” Jones said. “I thought last year it’s still Bristol, you know, it is dirt, Bristol and kind of the way you drive the track and approach it is similar — just a lot less grip. I think the alteration they’ve made to the banking will help a lot this year.”
For both drivers, it is an opportunity to return a couple of car numbers to the front of the field.