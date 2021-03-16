BRISTOL — According to Austin Dillon, the thrill of victory is the same whether it’s winning the Daytona 500, the Food City 300 on the Bristol concrete or a heat race at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Dillon, behind the wheel of the No. 3 Crate Late Model fielded by Loudon racer Cory Hedgecock, made a last-lap pass of fellow North Carolina driver Winky McGee to win his heat race for Tuesday night’s late feature.
“It’s quite a bit different. These cars are built for this,” Dillon said. “It’s a lot of fun, been a while since I’ve been in one of these. I was a little rusty, but I was able to make something happen and get the heat win.”
Dillon, who started fifth and worked his way up to second, went to the inside of McGee to make the winning pass on the backstretch.
“I was able to hook the bottom and he missed off (turn) two,” Dillon said. “I got a good run off the backstretch and was able to finish it off.”
He explained the feeling of a win is the same whether it’s in his NASCAR Cup Series car or a dirt late model.
“It doesn’t matter what you’re running when you’re winning,” Dillon said. “It feels good.”
It didn’t feel nearly as good for some of the other NASCAR stars.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers got off to a rough start when Chris Buescher was caught up in a multi-car crash on the first lap of his 604 Late Model heat race along with Jonesborough racer Dennis Stiles and others.
Corey LaJoie, also in a Hedgecock car, finished eighth in his 604 Late Model heat, one position behind local racer Nathan Martin. Asked to describe the Bristol dirt surface to the concrete, the Cup Series normally races at BMS, he called it “night and day.”
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford, a frequent winner on the local dirt tracks, talked about the difference of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway compared to Volunteer Speedway. He finished ninth in his heat race.
“There’s a lot more speed. You don’t steer the car much,” Ford said. “It’s easy to cause wrecks. The passing points deal, it makes it tough. We were way faster than about five cars in front of us, but they’ve got the big speed bumps at the bottom of the race track where you can’t get under anybody.”
Tim Maupin, another Johnson City driver, made a bid for the lead in his heat race, but finished fifth, two spots behind NASCAR Truck Series driver Austin Hill.
LOGANO BLOWS UP
Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR champion, competed in the Open Modified heat race. He battled former NASCAR Truck Series champion Matt Crafton for position much of the race before blowing his engine at the finish.
Kyle Strickler won the heat race with Crafton finishing fifth and Logano sixth.
ALL AGES WIN 602 RACES
Trey Mills, a 12-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, won a 20-lap feature for the 602 Crate Late Models. Driving the black No. 14 Late Model, he finished 1.24 seconds ahead of Georgia teenager Gage Griffin.
Spencer Singleton, a 59-year-old from the Chattanooga area, won the second 602 feature and Seth Wimpey, a 37-year-old from Georgia, won the final 602 feature.
Justin Blevins from nearby Chilhowie, Virginia, was the winner of one of the three 20-lap Sport Mod features.
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
Kingsport rider Kevin Walker was the winner in three classes and the runner-up in another during Sunday’s SAS Series opener at Muddy Creek Raceway.
Walker, riding a Yamaha, won the 40+, 45+ and 50+ races and finished runner-up to Hans Neel from Piney Flats in the 35+ class.
Johnson City’s Tyler Orfield swept motos on his Honda to win the “Veteran MX” class.
Logan McConnell from Kingsport captured the victory in the 450 All-Star. Riding a KTM, he finished second to North Carolina racer Matthew Burkeen in the first moto and then won the second moto and the overall title. Houston Hayworth, also of Kingsport, copied those results on his Yamaha in the Unlimited C/D class.
Hampton rider Will Andrews took the runner-up spot in the 450C race and Haden Gang of Piney Flats was also second in the 250C race. Lindsay Britt rode her Honda to a second-place finish in the Women’s race for the SAS Series.
Logan Boomershine from Piney Flats was the winner of the ATV Amateur race.
KINGSPORT MINIWAY
Derek Lane was in a different kind of fast ride in Saturday’s season-opener at the Kingsport Miniway.
Normally one of the top drivers in the Sportsman division at Kingsport Speedway, Lane piloted the No. 9 kart in the 425 Champ Clone class. His teammate Austin Brooks finished second.
Other winners were: Shane Hensley (375 Predator), Jason Milhorn (365 Clone), Jonathan Ward (RWYB), Kerson Tuell (Jr. Sportsman Champ), Silas White (Rookie Champ), Brayden Curtis (Beginner Champ), Mardy Roberts III (Bandos) and Destiny Brooks (Kids Kart).