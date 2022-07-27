Kyle Larson (5) leads Martin Truex Jr. (19) in the early stages of the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Larson went on to win. BMS has sold out “Superfan Suites” for both drivers for the race on Sept. 17.
Tickets are available for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 15-17 whether one wants to simply sit in the grandstands or experience it in a new “Superfan Suite.”
Food City stores across the region are offering tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race starting at $60 for adults and $10 for kids. Tickets for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series start at $30 for adults with kids free. The Thursday doubleheader featuring the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Series start at $20 for adults and kids admitted free.
Saturday’s race also features a pre-race concert by the popular rock group 3 Doors Down. The Mississsippi band is most famous for the song, “Kryptonite.” There are NASCAR connections with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart appearing in their “Road I’m On” video, and the band previously playing at races in Daytona and Charlotte.
Several upgrades are available to fans, who are able to be in the pits again for the first time since 2019 with the pre-race infield experience. Premium parking and a Fan Track Walk are also available. Fans can stay in the infield until the last driver is introduced prior to Saturday’s race.
New “Superfan Suites” for Ryan Blaney and Richard Childress Racing have been introduced. These climate-controlled luxury suites are decorated in the colors and logos of their favorite drivers or teams. They also come with food, beverages and closed-circuit televisions.
They have proven to be extremely popular with the ones themed for Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Stewart-Haas Racing already sold out.
To purchase tickets or any of the VIP experience upgrades, fans can visit the BMS website or call (866) 415-4158.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Weather permitting, it will be a busy weekend of racing in the Tri-Cities area.
It kicks off Friday night at Kingsport Speedway where Mod 4 points leader Kevin Canter will be going for a 100th career win in the black No. 3 Ford. Canter’s wins have come in a short time with the Abingdon driver getting his start in 2016.
Overall, there are five divisions of racing on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. The Late Model Stock runs a 60-lap feature and there are twin races scheduled for the Sportsman class. There are also features for the Pure 4 and Street Stock classes.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Racing is scheduled Friday night on the Volunteer Speedway 4/10-mile dirt track as part of the “Back the Gap Summer Series.”
The Crate Late Models will be the featured class. Other divisions include: Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Danny Avery Jr. continued his season-long hot streak in the No Box class with a win and runner-up over the weekend at Cherokee Race Park.
Racing at the Rogersville track as well as Bristol Dragway, the Elizabethton driver has six wins and three runner-up finishes this season.
Kentucky racer Matt Anderson was the Pro winner and Sneedville driver Jason Sizemore, a former dirt track racer at Volunteer Speedway, was runner-up.
More bracket racers are scheduled Saturday at the 1/8-mile drag strip.
BRISTOL DRAGWAY
After wrapping up the Tennessee State Championships, the DER Bracket Series returns to Bristol Dragway for another weekend of action Friday through Sunday. Friday is a test-and-tune day with racing scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.
After these races, the season will wrap up August 26-28.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
For the two-wheel fans, the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is slated for Saturday at I-81 Motocross Park.
Austin Johnson from Hudson, North Carolina leads the Pro standings 62-55 over second-place Cory Cooper from Pennington Gap, Virginia. Johnson City rider Adam Britt ranks third with 47 points.
