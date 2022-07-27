Tickets are available for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 15-17 whether one wants to simply sit in the grandstands or experience it in a new “Superfan Suite.”

Food City stores across the region are offering tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race starting at $60 for adults and $10 for kids. Tickets for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series start at $30 for adults with kids free. The Thursday doubleheader featuring the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Series start at $20 for adults and kids admitted free.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

