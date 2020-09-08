Daniel Boone volleyball is off to another fast start, thanks in no small part by the play of senior setter McKenna Dietz.
“Having someone like McKenna at setter is extremely crucial,” Lady Trailblazers coach Chelsea Baker said. “Playing setter is like playing quarterback. Having experience in that position and having younger players that are still developing, she’s helping everyone else.”
Dietz, who is also a member of the basketball and softball team, has played nearly every position on the court for Boone in her four years, but has made a home at setter.
“With the offense that we run, having one setter and basically being a hitter on the front row, I like it a lot,” Dietz said. “I feel like I have more control over the speed of the game.
“It’s always great to catch them off-guard and put one over their heads.”
Boone (9-2, 5-0) is looking for a second consecutive Class AAA state tournament berth — something that has not happened since the Lady ’Blazers made four straight Class A-AA tournaments from 1995-1998.
RUN TO THE ’BORO
In last season’s run to Murfreesboro, Dietz earned District 1-AAA MVP honors after putting the team on her back and carrying the ‘Blazers over the finish line in five sets against Dobyns-Bennett.
All this was after she scraped and bloodied her chin on the Volunteer hardwood earlier in the match and had to pay a visit to a hospital emergency room afterward.
Boone pulled off a heart-stopping road win in five sets in the sectional at Farragut last year to earn a berth.
However, Dietz and company were quickly ousted in the tournament, losing to Brentwood in the opening round in three — and eliminated by Cleveland in the wee hours of the morning.
It still leaves a bitter taste in every returner’s mouth.
“I felt like we were kind of shocked when we played Brentwood and when we played Cleveland, I think we just had nothing left in us,” Dietz said. “If we go back, we’ll be more prepared. We’ll know what it’s like down there and hopefully we’ll get the chance to go back.”
NOT YOUR TYPICAL SETTER
Setters are not typically known for playing defense well, but that old adage does not apply to Dietz.
She has already notched a triple-double three times this season with points, assists and digs.
“McKenna came in hitting it well when she was a freshman,” Baker said. “I asked her if she had ever thought about being a setter because that was the year after we lost Makayla Ledford. It clicked immediately and just because she is so volleyball smart, it makes her even better.”
“I’ve pretty much played every position on the court, Dietz said. “With defense, I love it almost as much as I love setting.”
SOMEHOW GETTING BETTER?
Boone lost four seniors off of last year’s team — Laken Jones, Greyson Stevens, Mackenzie Sweigart and Jaycie Jenkins — but have somehow gotten better.
“Even in the offseason, I thought about that,” Baker said. “It’s hard to replace all of them, but Riley Brandon has really stepped up on the outside and so has Riley Brinn.
“Having Susie Chatman come over from (Sullivan) South has obviously been a big help and even having Rylee Wines on that right side has been great.”
Added Baker: “We thought that we were going to struggle, but having people come in and others step up has made us a whole lot better.”
Said Deitz, “Everybody has just stepped up this year. We did have returners in key positions.”
GOOD GENES
Dietz’s mother, Julie Gilbert Dietz, was an all-state outside hitter — chosen by the newspaper sportswriters of the time — on the 1984 South team that brought home the school’s first state title.
She put down the winning kill for the Lady Rebels, but was glaringly left off of the all-tournament team chosen by the judges.
Becky Murray of Bradley Central was the state tournament MVP.
“She gets so into the games and it’s crazy sometimes,” Dietz said.
Coming into her senior season, Dietz has accumulated over 120 aces, 275 kills, over 100 blocks, over 2,300 assists and is nearing 1,000 digs.
She was co-setter of the year in her sophomore campaign and earned setter of the year last season. In addition to being the MVP last season, she also made the all-tournament team in her sophomore year.
Dietz was drawn to volleyball at an early age and did have to make a big decision early on.
“In third grade, she gave me the choice of keeping with gymnastics or doing volleyball,” Dietz said. “Obviously, I chose volleyball.”
“Volleyball has definitely become one of my favorite sports the past few years. The pace of the game is so much faster than basketball or softball.”
A HIGH CEILING
“Overall, I think this is one of the best teams that I’ve been a part of,” Baker said. “As long as we play every game like we know how to play — athletically and mentally — I think we can make it as far as we did last year and then maybe even further.
“McKenna is one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
Boone has not won the conference regular season outright since 1995 and with last Thursday’s sweep against Science Hill, that drought may end this year.
Dietz has the statistics to be a candidate for all-state and can certainly shoulder the load of carrying the team to the Murphy Center again this year.
“The ceiling for this team is winning the state championship,” Dietz said.