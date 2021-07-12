A modest two-game winning streak went by the boards for Johnson City.
Danville walked into TVA Credit Union Ballpark and emerged with a 5-2 win in an Appalachian League baseball game Monday night.
The Doughboys fell to 10-20 on the season while Danville improved to 15-17. These teams will meet again Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Johnson City.
PULLING AWAY
Holding a 2-1 lead, the Otterbots edged away with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning. CJ Cepicky drew a bases- loaded walk, and Morgan Colopy scored on a wild pitch.
Carter Sanford added a ninth-inning home run for the final margin.
EARLY RETURNS
Danville took the lead early, pushing ahead in the top of the second inning.
After an error and a walk put runners on base, Cepicky drove in two runs with a double to right field. After a base hit kept the inning alive, Johnson City pitcher Seth Willis recorded a strikeout to end the threat.
DOUGHBOYS’ OFFENSE
Troy LaNeve had an RBI double in the third inning while Alex Reyna drove in a run with a ground out in the eighth inning. LaNeve and Reyna each finished with two hits.
OTTERBOTS’ ATTACK
Kellen Sarver had two hits while Cepicky — batting in the No. 9 hole — finished with three RBIs. Sanford and Jevin Releford also each had two hits.
GOOD STARTS
Willis had a nice outing, working four strong innings. He allowed five hits and two runs, both unearned. Willis walked one and struck out six.
For Danville, Tyler Judge navigated six hits in four innings. He allowed only one run, striking out five and walking none.
Jared Lyons followed Judge with two dominant innings. He gave up two hits, but struck out four with no runs and no walks. Grant Leader finished, allowing one hit and one run in three innings with four strikeouts.