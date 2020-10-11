There is no doubt Dobyns-Bennett’s thunderous win over Knox Farragut on Friday night opened eyes in this corner of the state.
But did it change statewide perception?
The short answer is no. The long answer is a little more complicated.
Looking at the rankings, Class 6A voters stand firm on 2018 state champion Murfreesboro Oakland and defending title-holder Maryville as the top two teams in the state. Therefore, the Indians’ 56-35 win over No. 10 Farragut is very unlikely to move the Indians up from the No. 3 spot.
Maryville and Oakland have earned their stripes. The Rebels have 17 state championships in their pocket. Oakland has four. D-B doesn’t have any in the TSSAA playoff era.
It’s easy for people in the Tri-Cities area to think highly of the Indians. D-B is 7-0 and has won every game by at least two touchdowns — even though it should be noted the Indians gave up more than twice as many points against Farragut than they had surrendered all season coming into the game.
But the tough truth about Class 6A football is this: Badly beating a team that can’t beat Maryville doesn’t draw the conclusion that you are now on equal footing with Maryville. Farragut is 1-19 all-time against Maryville, and hasn’t had a one-score game against the Rebels in 10 years.
But what do people outside of our area think? Chattanooga Times Free Press sports editor Stephen Hargis, with more than a quarter century of high school coverage under his belt, sees it this way: “It was a real impressive win, but here’s what I always say about Maryville and Alcoa — until somebody in the East proves they can play with them and beat them, I’m sticking with those teams being the kings of this side of the state. You gotta go prove it to make believers out of people like me because we’ve seen contenders — including Red Bank and some teams in our area — who thought they could play with either of them, but found out they couldn’t.”
Another veteran writer is Tom Kreager of the Tennessean, who is the high school sports editor for the USA Today Network in the state. His take mirrored that of Hargis, but he also pointed to something the Indians could do to change the narrative.
“I’ve been looking forward to the game with Alcoa,” Kreager said.
The Indians are scheduled to play Alcoa in the final week of the regular season on Oct. 29. Alcoa led Maryville 9-0 at halftime before suffering a tough 14-9 loss on Sept. 11. Beating Alcoa — the Indians have lost three straight against the Class 3A state powerhouse — would open eyes from Mountain City to Memphis. Alcoa holds the Tennessee record with 18 state titles and routinely competes with Maryville.
Barring any upsets before Oct. 29, D-B will remain in the No. 3 spot. Maryville still has to play undefeated McMinn County while Oakland still has Riverdale, unbeaten against public schools, on its slate.
And the Indians also have more regular season business at hand. They are a giant favorite this week against Morristown West. Then comes Science Hill, which got pounded by Farragut but has enough offensive weaponry to get the Indians’ attention. The fact Science Hill has won seven of the last eight meetings between these fierce rivals won’t escape D-B’s notice, either.
All things considered, this is shaping up as a special football season for Dobyns-Bennett. How special? Consider this nugget as we return to the Maryville conversation: There is a belief down Knoxville way — though it wouldn’t be considered widespread — that Maryville could have its hands full with the Indians if these teams meet in the playoffs.
This is true even though Maryville has been to the state semifinals 20 straight years and defeated D-B 45-10 on the Indians’ home turf in the 2019 quarterfinals. And if they rematched at the same point in the postseason this year, the game would be at Maryville.
Still, the Indians won’t be able to sneak up on the Rebels. Jesse Smithey of 5Star Preps said D-B is getting noticed in Knoxville.
“The chatter about Dobyns-Bennett has definitely reached the Knoxville area, and (the Indians), in my mind, have two opportunities to really send a message of legitimacy to the area about their level of playing ability — the Farragut game and the Alcoa game,” Smithey said. “But more so the Alcoa game. It was a close game with the Tornadoes a year ago, and if D-B beats Alcoa in Week 11 on TV in the Knoxville market, it would really let people know the Indians just might be able to stand toe to toe with Maryville or beat them.”