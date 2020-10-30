ERWIN — Unicoi County saved its best for the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils rallied before holding off Johnson County 24-20 Friday at Gentry Stadium Friday night to finalize the Region 1-3A standings.
The Blue Devils improved to 5-4 and 3-2 in the region for third place. With that Unicoi County, will play at Gatlinburg-Pittman in the first round next week.
The Blue Devils have posted their sixth straight season with at least five wins and at least a .500 conference record. Meanwhile, Johnson County slipped to 4-5 overall with a 3-2 league record and missed out on a share of the region championship. The Longhorns have a first-round meeting Friday with Alcoa, winner of 34 of its last 35 playoff games.
“Throughout the course of that game, so many ups and downs. No one was able to score,” Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice said after the game. “We had our backs against the wall multiple times and credit to our defense. We made plays when we had to.”
Johnson County looked to have the game in hand when Connor Simcox found a wide-open Cory Neely for a 57-yard touchdown pass with 4:48 left in the final quarter. That score put the Longhorns up 14-10.
Simcox finished the evening 11-for-24 for 215 yards.
Unicoi County went to work after that. After starting quarterback Bryson Peterson went off with an injury, senior Brock Thompson, also nursing an injury, needed two plays to find Caleb Pelaez for a 42-yard screen pass that went to the end zone.
That score came with 3:14 left in regulation as the Blue Devils led 17-14 with a Miguel Vasquez extra point.
That was the only pass thrown all night by Thompson, who also hauled in an 11-yard reception.
After the Blue Devil defense forced a three and out, the home side had the ball with 2:18 on the clock. A Nehemiah Edwards 11-yard scoring run tacked on the insurance score Unicoi County needed at 24-14.
Johnson County did not give up, quickly moving down the field. A fourth-and-goal at the one was converted as Sam Mann powered to paydirt.
Johnson County trailed 24-20 with just 67 seconds left, but the ensuing onside kick rolled out out of bounds to finalize the outcome.
The fourth-quarter scoring started with dramatics after a Johnson County punt ended the third. Matt Mowery punted the ball to the Unicoi County 1-yard line as the third quarter ended.
The fourth quarter started with two passes by Bryson Peterson that fell incomplete. Then Edwards raced over the left side of the formation and left the other 21 players on the field in his rear-view mirror for a school-record 99-yard touchdown gallop.
That score gave Unicoi County the 10-6 advantage.
“I told them at halftime there would be a play in the second half that’s going to decide this game, one way or the other,” Rice said. “I think Nehemiah (Edwards) run has to be a school record. That play, the way we blocked it up, was what we needed.”
Edwards finished the game with 11 carries for 127 yards. That was a part of the Blue Devils’ 182 rushing yards on 33 runs.
Earlier in the second half, a bad snap on fourth down gave Unicoi County the ball at the Longhorn 17-yard line in the third quarter. From there, the Blue Devils were able to post a 35-yard field goal from Esteban Mendoza to cut the deficit in half at 6-3.
In addition, Rice picked up his 28th win coaching his 50th game at the helm of the program.