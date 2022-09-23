ERWIN—Nehemiah Edwards rushed for 343 yards on 33 carries and scored a single-game, school-record seven touchdowns as Unicoi County rallied to beat Sullivan East 56-35 at Gentry Stadium on Friday night.
Edwards scored on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 5 and 9 yards. He also had one reception for 22 yards.
The Patriots (2-4) raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before Unicoi (6-0) got on the scoreboard after Edwards bullied his way into the end zone from six yards out.
East’s Drake Fisher was his usual dominant self as he completed 17of 27 first-half passes for 163 yards and a touchdown to Gavin Patrick. When Tyler Cross intercepted a pass and raced 70 yards for a TD, the Pats held a 28-14 lead with 4:43 left in the first half.
On the very next play, Edwards dashed 53 yards through the East defense to narrow the deficit to 28-21. Edwards then took himself out of the game and got sick on the sideline.
“We had apple pie at our pre-game meal, and I guess I didn’t handle that so well,” joked Edwards.
It was the only thing Edwards didn’t handle well the whole night.
The Blue Devils scored on their opening possession of the third quarter when Caleb Pelaez dashed 27 yards for a score, tying the contest at 28-all.
Fisher hit Masun Tate with a 22-yard TD pass with 7:18 left in the quarter, putting the Pats up 35-28.
From there it went all downhill for Sullivan East. Two lost fumbles and three interceptions led to the Pats’ demise.
Unicoi, behind Edwards four straight TDs, notched 28 unanswered points and put the game away to the delight of the home fans.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” said Unicoi coach Drew Rice. “We started tackling better and all the turnovers certainly made a difference.”
Fisher left the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, but by that time the outcome had been decided. He finished the game 20-of-35 for 198 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“All the credit to Unicoi,” said East coach J.C. Simmons. “They are a confident team that didn’t back down and played hard for the entire game.”