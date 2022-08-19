East Tennessee State University’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment,” a document outlining what will be in the contract.
Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base pay of $150,000 per year. Her contract will run through April of 2028.
She will also receive an annual stipend of $30,000 for working with the athletic director to establish “community relations activities, which also include media interactions.”
In addition, Brown will get $600 a month as a vehicle stipend and a membership at Blackthorn Club. The university will provide her with temporary housing for three months. If the university is unable to secure housing, a stipend of $3,000 will be paid to cover housing costs. Undefined moving expenses will also be covered.
Brown has a chance to earn quite a bit more in incentives and bonuses, including:
— Over the next two seasons, 17 wins against NCAA Division I opponents, $5,000; Each win over 17, $1,000
— After the 2023-24 season, 20 wins against NCAA Division I opponents, $5,000; Each win over 20, $1,000
There are also two academic incentive/bonuses in the notice. Both go into effect if the team has a winning record on the court. If the Academic Progress Rate is higher than 980, she gets $2,500. If it’s 1000, she gets $5,000.
There is a buyout provision in the deal. If Brown leaves for another school, she would face owing ETSU between $100,000 and $350,000, depending on when it happened. There is also language in the buyout to encourage a home-and-home series with whatever school hires her away.
The deal gives ETSU the right to terminate Brown without cause, where she would get between $250,000 of $450,000, depending on when it happened.
Brown was hired Aug. 8 as the 10th head coach in the program’s history. She had been out of coaching for two years following a successful eight-year stint as head coach at UNC Asheville, where she led the team to four consecutive postseason appearances and was Big South coach of the year.
