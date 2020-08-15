JONESBOROUGH — When Cade Larkins graduated earlier this year and packed his bags for East Tennessee State, the David Crockett football team was left wondering who would be the quarterback come August.
“We think Mason Britton is ready to step into that role,” third-year Pioneers head coach Hayden Chandley said. “He tore his left labrum during preseason football last year and then he tore the right one during basketball season. He had surgery on that right shoulder in mid-March and he’s been throwing for about a month and a half now.
“The arm isn’t quite 100% right now, but it’s darn close.”
“At times, the recovery for the injuries can be frustrating, but the surgery went well and recovery has been good,” Britton said. “It’s getting better every day and I just have to be patient and just keep working with it.”
Britton — a senior converted wide receiver — hasn’t taken snaps from under center regularly since he was a middle schooler and some as a freshman, but he isn’t too bothered by it.
“It’s different,” Britton said. “I have a little bit of experience, but not like being a starting quarterback on varsity. I’m excited for it.”
Having come from a position without nearly the same amount of responsibilities on offense, Britton has had to learn on the fly in a hurry — but the coaching staff is confident with the way he is progressing.
“He’s getting more and more comfortable with the offense and throwing the football down the field,” Chandley said. “We really like where Mason is at right now and he’s going to manage the game really well.
“We’re going to put a lot on him this year. He’s been thrown in the fire before and he caught nine touchdowns last year for us. We wouldn’t want anyone else taking snaps for us this year but No. 11.”
Four-star linebacker Prince Kollie has grabbed most of the headlines for the Pioneers in the offseason with his recent commitment to Notre Dame, but to be effective on offense, someone has to get him the ball.
And Britton is the man ready to pull the trigger to unleash the power of that offensive weapon.
“Prince is very important to us on both offense and defense,” Britton said. “All you can really say about him is that he’s a stud. He works so hard and he’s got a good head on his shoulders. Everyone respects him and he’s one of our captains. He’s really fun to be around.”
“What I can’t stress enough is how good of a kid that Mason is,” Chandley said. “He’s top-notch, ‘yes, sir’ or ‘no, sir’ and he has a great family that supports our program. He’s a three-sport athlete here and we hate that he’s battled the injuries that he has in the past year.
“He’s just a tough-nosed kid. Our plan was to play him at receiver again and try to find a quarterback. Mason actually came to us about three months ago and said he wanted to try to play quarterback.”
Said Britton: “The coaching staff has been really supportive in the transition for me. They don’t want to push me to do stuff that I can’t do, but they know what I’m capable of doing. They understand that it’s new for me and with my shoulder that I’m still getting used to it.”