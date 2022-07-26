BURLINGTON, N.C. — After letting a late four-run cushion disappear, the East Division team broke a ninth-inning tie with R.J. Johnson’s walk-off single and edged the West 6-5 in Tuesday night’s Appalachian League All-Star Game at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
The West trailed 5-1 heading to the seventh inning, then started chipping away as Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled across Issac Williams — who had drawn a one-out walk and stolen two bases.
The deficit was cut to 5-3 in the eighth. Brock Daniels socked a leadoff double before scoring on groundouts by Jake Perry and Peyton Basler.
Back-to-back singles from Williams and Ian Riley opened the ninth, and they moved over on a one-out Harrison Rodgers base hit. The East was just one out from victory when Brock Daniels deposited a two-run single into left field, making it a 5-5 game.
The late heroics, however, would not pay off. Drawing a leadoff walk to begin the bottom of the ninth, Woody Hadeen worked his way into prime scoring position by swiping two bases. From there, he scampered home on a one-out hit by Johnson.
Hadeen finished with four stolen bases and two runs in a 2-for-3, 2-RBI effort. He belted a two-run homer in the first inning. The winning cause included Ryland Zaborowski going 2 for 4.
Outhitting the East 10-7, the West team got a 3-for-5, 2-RBI showing from Daniels. Williams batted 1 for 1 with two runs, a pair of thefts and the aforementioned base on balls.
Roberto Pena swatted a third-inning home run, cutting a 2-0 disadvantage in half. The East added two more runs in the fourth before pushing across a fifth-inning tally.
The two teams combined to use 18 pitchers and total 23 strikeouts (East 12, West 11).
