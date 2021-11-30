BLOUNTVILLE — A basketball team can play only five at a time, but a long bench can certainly be mighty handy.
West Ridge took advantage of its depth advantage Tuesday night, outlasting hard-nosed Johnson County to post a 62-52 non-conference home win.
“That was a tough win,” said West Ridge coach John Dyer, a 37-year veteran who spent his first four years at Johnson County. “That’s my guy ... (current Johnson County coach) Austin Atwood is my guy. He’s the toughest guy I ever coached. He played for me at Johnson County and his teams play that way.
“This is a good win for the Wolves.”
Wade Witcher, a transfer from Tennessee High, came off the pine to score 20 points, combining with hot-shooting Jackson Dean to lift the Wolves to victory.
Dean was smoking behind the arc, hitting 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range to contribute 18 points, while Witcher was getting it done from all angles.
A 6-foot-3 junior, Witcher converted a baseline drive and made three off-the-dribble, mid-range jumpers in the second quarter, helping the Wolves (6-1) overcome a 13-9 deficit after one period to lead 23-21 at halftime.
Then it was Dean who warmed up, swishing four of his 3-pointers in the second half, as West Ridge held off the determined inside game of Zack Parsons.
Dean splashed a 3-point bomb to open the second half, and the Wolves never relinquished the lead thereafter.
Witcher hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter to help keep West Ridge motoring.
“They made some shots there in the second half and we turned it over once early and let Dean get loose on a dang inbounds play after he had made one or two,” said Atwood, in his 24th year as Longhorns boss.
“It all started though from a missed block-out. Witcher missed one and we didn’t get him blocked out and he went back and got it. I thought he and Dean were really the turning points, getting buckets there when they needed them.”
Six-foot-eight Dawson Arnold tossed in 11 points to provide support for West Ridge, which got an impressive performance from point guard Cooper Johnson.
The slick Parsons scored 18 points to pace Johnson County (3-3), which received 12 points from Preston Greer and 10 from Dalton Robinson.
The Wolves led 40-36 through three quarters.
WEST RIDGE GIRLS ROLL
The Lady Wolves had no trouble beating Johnson County, 74-27, after running out to a 27-5 advantage through one quarter.
West Ridge (5-2) led 52-17 at halftime and 66-26 after three periods.
Jaelyn West, a senior, led West Ridge with 18 points, followed by the 10-point outing of junior Rachel Niebruegge.
The Wolves made seven 3-point shots, two by senior Allie Jordan.
The winless Lady Lornghorns (0-4) were paced by junior Brookanna Hutchins, who scored 15 points.