When East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders says he has a young team, all it takes is one look at the depth chart to see he’s not kidding.
Of the 115 players on the roster, 75 of them are either freshmen or red-shirt freshmen. With just 14 seniors, the Bucs will be building for the future while trying to win this year.
Only one offensive player on the two-deep is a senior, receiver Malik Murray, a transfer from Georgia Southern.
Just a few days from the season opener at Vanderbilt, here’s a look at some of the highlights on the ETSU depth chart, which was just recently released.
RECEIVER
Murray Is probably the biggest surprise to be in the starting lineup. He led the ground-centered Georgia Southern offense with 21 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown last season was reportedly wanting out of Statesboro, Georgia, to find a place where they might throw him the ball more.
He’ll be joined in the starting lineup by Will Huzzie and Isaiah Wilson.
QUARTERBACK
Tyler Riddell won the starting job in preseason camp. Even though Riddell seems to have been around a long time, this is really just the start of his career. It’s his red-shirt freshman year. He was limited to four games as a true freshman to not use a year of eligibility and he played the spring season, which didn’t count because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 policy.
Junior Brock Landis, the starter by the end of the spring season, is listed as the backup.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cade Larkins get some action as soon as it’s determined that his surgically repaired knee can handle it.
RUNNING BACK
Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors make this a position of strength for the Bucs.
Holmes is an All-American who has a shot at the school’s career rushing record and Saylors is a dynamic player in his own right. They are both juniors.
Throw in freshman Bryson Irby, who starred in the team’s two preseason scrimmages, and it’s an embarrassment of riches.
OFFENSIVE LINE
This is an experienced group that is still young.
Johnson City’s Blake Austin will start at left guard. The red-shirt freshman from Science Hill High School started three games in the spring.
The Bucs’ two tackles are huge and that should help pave the way for Holmes and Saylors to have big years. Left tackle Tre’mond Shorts is 6-foot-4, 335, while right tackle Fred Norman is 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. Shorts is a junior while Norman is a red-shirt freshman.
Junior Joe Schreiber starts at center while sophomore Tavon Matthews is the right guard. Noah Wishon, a freshman from Tennessee High, is listed as second-team
TIGHT END
Junior Nate Adkins gets the start and has been an All-Southern Conference player. Backup Noah West, a red-shirt freshman, impresses every time he takes the field.
FULLBACK
Jawan Martin is back after sitting out last season. He scored three touchdowns during his freshman season in 2019.
LINEBACKER
Most of the team’s experience is on defense with four seniors in the starting lineup.
Graduate linebacker Jared Folks is the most experienced of the bunch, but linebacker Blake Bockrath is a red-shirt senior who has been a big part of the defense for four years.
Red-shirt freshman Donovan Manuel was a force during the spring and he could move to the forefront of this unit by the end of the season. Another red-shirt freshman, D’Andre Davis is in the starting lineup.
SECONDARY
Cornerback Karon Delince and safety Tyree Robinson are both four-year starters and they’re joined by red-shirt freshman Alijah Huzzie and sophomore Mike Price to form a unit that will be one of the best in the Southern Conference.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Junior Timmy Dorsey, who appeared on the Netflix program Last Chance U, gets the start at nose tackle. He’s flanked by red-shirt freshmen Rodney Wright and Max Evans. Austin Lewis, the former David Crockett star who transferred from Liberty, will miss the early part of the season with a knee injury suffered in a preseason scrimmage.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sophomores Tyler Keltner (place kicker) and Garrett Taylor (punter) will form a formidable duo. Both flashed more range during the preseason. Consistency will be the key.