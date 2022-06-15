BRISTOL — It was a near perfect start at the perfect place for Alexis DeJoria last October.
After locking down the No. 1 qualifier, she had a .002 reaction time to go along with a pass of 3.921 seconds at 327.66 mph to beat J.R. Todd in the Funny Car final of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
It was her first win since 2017, but at a place where she also had a first-ever, final-round appearance in 2012. Now, the six-time Funny Car winner is back in Bristol ready to defend her title.
“It’s been a while since I've been a returning champion. So I’m really excited,” she said. “Bristol's been one of my favorite tracks for a while. We got one round win the last couple races, so we definitely need to do better than that. Bristol is the place to do it.”
It has been a rough start of the season for DeJoria, currently ninth in the Camping World Drag Racing points standings. She isn’t ready to throw in the towel as she talked about the partnership with crew chief Del Worsham, who was a winning driver in both the NHRA and IHRA ranks at Bristol Dragway.
She talked about how much she appreciates him as a business partner and someone running the team day-in and day-out.
“It’s a great combination, and we've always had a good rapport with each other and been able to say whatever honestly,” DeJoria said. “He's been my mentor from day one. He's tuning the car, and he's running the team and, and, it's a lot to be on someone's shoulders.
“I’m not a new driver. Del is not a new crew chief and none of the guys on my team are new. But together, we are new as a team and you’re going to have growing pains. To have a little dip to start the season is frustrating, but we’re all in it because we really love the sport. Connie Kalitta, Don Schumacher and John Force had losses and issues, but they keep coming back because of the love of the sport. We know what our plans are for the future and what we’re capable of.”
She’s certainly capable of winning at Bristol. DeJoria is glad to have the focus on the race track. She went through a high-profile divorce from reality star Jesse James, also the ex-husband of Hollywood leading lady Sandra Bullock.
The mountains of Northeast Tennessee are far from the glitz and glamour of L.A., but a place which DeJoria enjoys nevertheless. Some of it is due to her past success, while she also loves the atmosphere of an area steeped in racing history.
“Yeah, it was the first place I went to my pro nitro final with Del obviously as my crew chief when I started off with Kalitta Motorsports, so there's just a good vibe there for me,” she said. “I love the fans, love where the track is and I love the acoustics. There's so much about that track that makes it really special. Then the fact, we were No. 1 qualifier and won the race which I've never done before as a driver is huge. So it's got a special place in my heart. There are other tracks that you just don't feel comfortable, the surroundings, the ambience and the sound are not the same.”
With the race back on Father’s Day, a repeat win is a gift she’d love to give to her dad, John Paul DeJoria, the billionaire co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and The Patron Spirits Company.
“It would be great if my dad was there to celebrate with me. He's never been out to that track before,” she said. “Maybe I can get him to come out this weekend. Obviously getting a win on Father's Day for my father who obviously supports what I do very much would be icing on the cake. Being a daughter, you want to make your father proud. And that’s I think the ultimate.”