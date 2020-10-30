Behind three defensive scores, the Daniel Boone football team closed out Friday’s homecoming at Nathan Hale Stadium in style with a 44-14 over Region 1–5A foe Cherokee.
The Trailblazers (5-4, 4-2) got a fumble return by Anthony Edwards and back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns by Caleb Worley and Will Hamlin, all in the second quarter.
Boone already had a 14-0 lead, but it quickly ballooned to five scores by halftime.
“We really pride ourselves on playing defense here and that’s what we try to hang our hat on,” Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The last couple of weeks, we’ve been taking the ball away and trying to stress that.
“To have three turnovers is great, but to have three turnovers that produce scores is tremendous.”
Hagen Edwards — in the absence of star running back Brennan Blair — shouldered the load with Braden Blankenship on offense for the ’Blazers. Edwards carried nine times for 45 yards and a touchdown while Blankenship had 12 touches for 63 yards and a score.
“We moved the ball consistently, especially with not having Brennan,” Jenkins said. “Hagen ran the ball hard. The offense line did really well and I thought Jackson did a good job of being efficient and taking what the defense gave us.”
Boone quarterback Jackson Jenkins was efficient, completing 13 of his 19 passes for 122 yards.
Boone sophomore kicker Ben Shrewsbury made a 47-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. This was after he missed a 27-yard attempt on Boone’s third possession.
“He’s a great weapon for us,” Jenkins said. “He missed a 27-yarder and then made a 47-yarder. He just came up to me afterwards and said ‘Coach, I don’t know. That’s just how it is.’
“We’ve got to keep him being consistent and late in the game he could get us some points if we’re in field goal range.”
The Chiefs (2-7, 1-4) offense did not complete a pass all night, but got some good late spurts from Tater Haun with seven carries, 118 yards and a touchdown. Seventy-three of those yards came on one play.
Landon Jackson scored Cherokee’s final tally of the night on his only carry from five yards out.
Cherokee coach Jason Lawson took the job with three weeks to work with before the season started after Cody Baugh left for Greeneville. His squad not only had to deal with having a whole new staff, but also not playing since Oct. 2.
“This team has really faced a lot of obstacles and I’m proud of these guys,” Lawson said. “They really stuck it out week after week, not knowing what was going to happen. We’re a young team and their youth showed a lot this season.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of these guys. I’m not really big on moral victories, but these guys have really improved from where we were to where we are now.”
The Chiefs mustered 160 yards all on the ground on 25 carries. Boone only ran 44 plays and totaled 240 yards.
Boone will be on the road next week in the first round of the playoffs against South-Doyle.