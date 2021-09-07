Defending national champion Marshall simply had too much firepower in the end.
The No. 7-ranked Thundering Herd scored three second-half goals to take a 4-1 win over the East Tennessee State men’s soccer team on Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium.
ETSU (2-1) stayed within striking distance for the first two-thirds of the match before Marshall (2-1-1) turned up the wick.
“There’s a reason they’re national champions. They return 10 starters from last year, so they’re a phenomenal team,” ETSU coach Billy Casper said. “The second half, we decided we were going to play. Maybe we respected them too much in the first half.
“We gave them a goal. I’m disappointed with the final scoreline, but not the effort. We could have made it three goals for us if we’d finished better. We gave up a soft one to make it 3-1, but I’m still pleased with the effort. There’s room to grow, but we stayed with a good team today.”
The Herd got on the scoreboard in the 18th minute when Vinicius Fernandez found the right side of the net with a goal off his right foot. Fellow Brazilian Pedro Dolabella assisted on the goal.
It was all the damage that Marshall was able to do in the first half despite an 8-1 shot advantage.
Dolabella went to the opposite side of the goal, scoring on the left side in the 51st minute with Max Schneider assisting for a 2-1 Marshall lead.
ETSU answered less than three minutes later with Kiernan Richards scoring off a perfectly placed pass by Carlos Portas. But the Herd kept coming with the pressure.
Jan-Erik Leinhos assisted on a goal that Alexander Adjetey booted in the 62nd minute for the aforementioned 3-1 lead. Ibrahima Diop put the match further out of reach with an unassisted goal in the 71st minute.
Marshall dominated statistically with a 15-7 shot advantage and ahead 7-1 in corner kicks. The Herd faced a late challenge when goalkeeper Oliver Semmie was ejected from the match.
Both teams had goals erased for off-sides penalties. Marshall did in the 10th minute, while ETSU did with less than four minutes left in the contest.
Grassie wasn’t surprised by ETSU’s strong showing. He knows the Thundering Herd have targets on their backs as the defending champs.
“We get everybody’s best game, which is good. It’s testing us,” Grassie said. “We still haven’t found our rhythm or flow like last year. We thought we could steal some magic. If you look at all the teams that went to the Final Four, they’ve struggled a bit.
“The quick turnaround and the success, you have to get back to basics. The message was we traded our beat-up pickup truck for a Ferrari, but we have to get back to the beat-up pickup truck and have more fun. One thing good was our passing. That’s the hallmark of our game ... to keep the ball moving. We still have a ways to go, but I was happy with that tonight.”
ETSU hosts another ranked opponent, No. 21 Lipscomb, on Friday at 7 p.m. Marshall heads to Bowling Green on Saturday.