With two state championships safely tucked away, it’s time for Elizabethton to go through the proving process once again.

Shawn Witten

“We have lots of challenges,” said coach Shawn Witten, whose team carries a 30-game winning streak into the 2021 season. “We have guys to be replaced, questions to be answered, and our schedule hits hard right off the bat.”

But optimism for a third straight special season is still alive.

“We have upcoming kids who have been able to witness how the kids before them put in the work,” Witten said. “We have 14 seniors and great leadership. We have guys who have been there and done that — Bryson Rollins, Jake Roberts, Caleb Johnson, Blake Stewart — and they can lead us in the right direction.”

OFFENSE

BEHIND CENTER

This is the place where the Cyclones should have an edge over many opponents.

Bryson Rollins

Over his career, Rollins has accounted for 106 career passing and rushing touchdowns, the ninth-best total in state history. His record as a starter is 30-0, but Witten said Rollins can’t try to do too much this year.

“I constantly remind him a coach is only as good as his players and a quarterback is only as good as the players around him,” Witten said. “He has to trust the system and allow the game to come to him.”

Rollins has been accurate with a career completion percentage of .702 and only seven interceptions in 366 attempts with 61 touchdowns.

“His decision making still needs to be spot on,” Witten said. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback with the ability to make plays and extend plays. And he has the arm strength to beat people on the perimeter.”

THE LINE

Two starters return and they are good ones in right guard Owen Slagle and right tackle Connor Johnson. Each player started every game over the last two years.

Adding to the mix among the new guys is junior center Sam Bowers, who steps in at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. Josh Hayes and Caden Draine are also projected starters with Dylan McDuffie in the mix.

“We have about eight bodies to fill three spots,” Witten said.

Jacob Whitaker and Dillon Woodby are expected to handle the tight end duties.

RECEIVERS

Roberts, fresh off a state tournament most valuable player performance, will be counted on to fill the big-play role.

“He can make a lot of plays and he knows our system,” Witten said.

Dalton Mitchell will move into a bigger role at receiver. He will be complemented by speedster Teddy Orton and Josh Sweeney.

“We feel like we have some weapons,” Witten said.

BACKFIELD

Returning to key roles are Nate Stephens and Cade Russell, the top two rushers after Rollins last season.

“Cade came on strong at the end of the year,” Witten said. “Nate took most of the snaps early, but then they switched roles a little bit. When you play as long of a season as we did, it’s hard to sustain the pounding at the running back position. They are two really good running backs.”

DEFENSE

LINE

This is the strength of the team, Witten said, as the Cyclones return intact at these positions.

There is plenty of depth with Trenton Taylor leading the way. He will get plenty of support from Johnson, Grayson Hatfield, Brad Cannon and Drew Turner.

“They are tough, physical and dominant,” Witten said.

LINEBACKERS

Leading the way is senior Blake Stewart, who will anchor the defense in the middle.

Stewart is complemented by TJ Little, Mason Ball and Wesley Shankles.

SECONDARY

Roberts and Stephens will try to lock things down at cornerback while Mitchell and Russell will handle the duties at free safety and strong safety, respectively.

Cameron Baker and Jerriah Griffin are also in the mix.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sean Smithdeal, who made 84 of 88 extra-point attempts and four of six on field goals in 2020, returns to anchor the kicking game. Freshman Caleb Campbell is also in the mix.

Rollins will handle the punting duties, Roberts will return punts, and Stephens will be the lead man on kickoff returns.