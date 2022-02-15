North Greene made the most of its opportunities at the free-throw line to down a fired-up University High team on Tuesday night.
The Huskies hit 21 of 22 free throws to take a 75-66 victory at Brooks Gym. With the win, the Huskies (27-4, 7-1) earned a share of the Watauga Valley Conference championship with Hampton as the teams split head-to-head matchups.
North Greene will be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming District 1-A tournament after winning a coin flip earlier Tuesday. Jason Britton paced the Huskies with 29 points. Cody Freshour scored 15, while Mauro Garcia and Olli Saarela each had 10. All of Saarela’s points came at the foul line.
“We will take it. Anytime you can come out and shoot that high percentage, that’s good,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “I’d like to have seen us come out with more energy playing for the No. 1 seed. They scored the first nine on us.
“But it was a game of runs and we were able to make enough plays to win and lock up the No. 1 seed. We put ourselves in the best position, but now everyone is 0-0 as we try to go get the district championship.”
The Bucs (13-11, 4-4), already hit hard with injuries this season, suffered another blow as A.J. Murphy missed the game with sickness. John Carter stepped up with 32 points and Joseph Armstrong scored 10.
University High scored the first nine points of the game, but the Huskies stormed back to take a 23-20 lead at the end of a high-energy first quarter. North Greene extended the lead to 40-29 midway through the second quarter before University High rallied to cut the deficit to 42-36 at the half.
Twelve unanswered points by the Huskies in the third quarter put the momentum solidly in their favor. They took a 58-44 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Bucs did their best to rally in the end, but were hurt by costly turnovers.
“We cut it to six and throw it away two of the next three possessions,” University High coach Herman Rice said. “They’re too good of a team to do that. We played hard, just had a lot of mental breakdowns. We were without three of our top players, but I’m not making excuses because the kids played hard tonight.”
GIRLS
North Greene 58, University High 24
The Lady Huskies (19-12) outscored the Lady Bucs 23-4 in the third quarter to complete their undefeated run through the Watauga Valley Conference.
Shelby Davenport paced North Greene with a dozen points and Hailee English scored nine.
The much-improved Lady Bucs (1-21, 0-8) trailed 17-13 in the second quarter before North Greene went on a 9-0 run.
Catie Leonard led University High with 11 points.