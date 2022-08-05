Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for yardage as offensive lineman Dayne Davis (66) blocks Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville.
Dayne Davis describes the difference in the progression of University of Tennessee's offensive line as night and day from a year ago.
Davis, a former Sullivan East standout and now a redshirt junior for the Vols, played in all 13 games last season with three starts at right tackle.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound mountain of a young man sees huge improvements as the Vols get acclimated to head coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense.
“This time last year, it’s night and day, getting more guys in the room, getting in the playbook more and knowing their stuff,” Dayne said during a Thursday video conference. “The way with the ball snapped quick, you’ve got to know what you’re doing.
“The defense is going to change right before the snap. Knowing the inside and out of the playbook, I think our O-Line group is really tight. Sometimes we battle back and forth, but competition is good for the room.”
The Vols finished 7-6 a year ago with the fast-paced offense averaging 39.3 points per game. It was nearly 18 points per game more than the previous season under coach Jeremy Pruitt.
With quarterback Hendon Hooker back for his senior year, Davis and the other linemen are optimistic they put plenty of points on the scoreboard again.
He admitted there were some early growing pains for the linemen during Heupel’s first season.
“Our confidence level is huge. Last year, everybody in the room was having to learn the playbook,” Davis said. “It was whoever knew something told other people. Now these veteran guys, Cooper (Mays), Jerome (Carvin), me, every time we see something, (offensive line) coach (Glen) Elarbee is asking us to speak up in the room.
“I feel like us veteran guys are able to help these guys more than we were (helped) because we are so confident. Being able to teach those guys helps them transfer from the room to the field.”
Davis, one of three Tri-Cities products with the Vols this season — Austin Lewis from Jonesborough and Charlie Browder from Kingsport are the others — is a true example of perseverance.
He came to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on, but earned a scholarship in December 2020 through his play and work ethic.
As a redshirt sophomore, he made a first career start at Alabama. He played 57 snaps at right tackle against the vaunted Crimson Tide defense without committing a penalty or allowing a pressure to the quarterback.
At the end of the season, he was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
Still, he sees plenty of room for improvement, especially going hard until the whistle blows.
“I feel like sometimes, myself included, late in the play, we did not finish for that extra 2-3 yards,” he said. “This year, we’re really making a point to finish upfield, push that extra 5-6 yards where we make 7-8 yard plays into 10, 12, 14-yard plays and just keep trucking down the field.”
