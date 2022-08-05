Dayne Davis describes the difference in the progression of University of Tennessee's offensive line as night and day from a year ago.

Davis, a former Sullivan East standout and now a redshirt junior for the Vols, played in all 13 games last season with three starts at right tackle.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video