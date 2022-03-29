East Tennessee State’s Archie Davies shot a 7-under-par 65 to capture the individual title and lead a rousing championship run for the Bucs at the Hootie at Bulls Bay on Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina.
ETSU rallied from 15 shots behind to tie for first with South Carolina, Missouri and N.C. State.
The Bucs and South Carolina were declared co-champs when darkness ended a playoff after three holes. Missouri and N.C. State were eliminated on the first two playoff holes and ETSU and South Carolina tied the third hole.
Davies birdied his final hole to put the Bucs into a share of the lead at 20 under for three days. He also had rounds of 68 and 71 to finish 12 under, two strokes better than Fur- man’s Ross Funderburke. It was the second win of his college career.
In the final round, the Bucs also got scores of 72 from Algot Kleen and 73s from Mats Ege and Ben Carberry.
ETSU’s 5-under-par final round was the lowest of the day and enabled the Bucs to erase a 15-stroke deficit to second-round leader South Carolina.
Nine of the top 50 teams in the country were in the field. ETSU came into the event ranked 28th nationally.
The co-championship counts as a win for both ETSU and South Carolina. It’s the fifth tournament title for the Bucs under coach Jake Amos.
The Bucs return to action April 8-9 at the Stitch Intercollegiate at Cary, North Carolina. Then it’s on to the Southern Conference tournament April 22-24, where they are the defending champions.