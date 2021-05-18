Archie Davies started going low and his East Tennessee State teammates followed him.
Davies fired an 8-under-par 63 to grab the lead at the NCAA Cle Elum (Washington) Regional on Tuesday. More importantly, the Bucs moved out front by shooting a team score of 14 under par.
That left ETSU 18 under par for two days, 11 strokes ahead of second-place San Francisco.
The top five teams after Wednesday’s final round qualify for the NCAA Championship. ETSU will start the day with a 18-stroke cushion over fifth place.
Davies’ sparking round broke the four-year-old course record at Tumble Creek Club, formerly 64, and left the red-shirt freshman at 11 under par for two rounds. That was good for a four-stroke lead over Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick, who has posted rounds of 67 and 68.
Also for ETSU on Tuesday, Shiso Go shot 68, Trevor Hulbert shot 69, Remi Chartier shot 70 and Jack Rhea shot 73. In the team standings, Go is fifth at four under par, while Hulbert is sixth at three under.
Davies didn’t have a bogey on Tuesday and he carded a pair of eagles to go along with his four birdies.
Chartier coming in under par was remarkable considering he had a triple-bogey, a double-bogey and a bogey on his card. He also had two eagles and three birdies.
The Bucs have torn the par-fives at Tumble Creek to shreds over the first two rounds, playing them in 24 under par to lead the field. They also lead the field in par four scoring at seven under par, the only team under par. ETSU’s four eagles are twice as many as any other team.
To put the Bucs’ Tuesday performance into perspective, they beat No. 6 Wake Forest by 17 strokes and No. 7 Pepperdine by 19.
ETSU will be grouped with San Francisco and Washington for the final round. The Bucs are vying for their 17th NCAA Championship appearance and their first since 2008.