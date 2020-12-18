DAVIDSON, N.C. – The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team kept fighting. It just wasn’t enough.
The Bucs put together big scoring runs to begin each of the first two quarters and kept it close down the stretch, but Davidson held on for a 70-64 victory at Belk Arena.
It was ETSU’s fourth consecutive loss.
Davidson led for the entire second half, although ETSU cut the deficit to two points a couple of times.
Jasmine Sanders led the Bucs with 18 points. Jakhyia Davis added 10.
The Bucs jumped out to an 8-0 lead as Davidson missed its first nine shots. ETSU then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to forge a 22-16 lead.
Davidson then took advantage as ETSU began turning the ball over and missing shots to score the next 17 points and eventually led 34-33 at halftime.
ETSU’s last lead came with 5:11 left before halftime. The Bucs trailed by as many as 10 points but got within 57-55 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, but in a game of wild swings, the Wildcats held on for their third win in a row.
The Bucs fell to 1-4. Their only win was in their season opener at Longwood. Davidson improved to 3-2.
Davidson, of the Atlantic 10, got a career-high 17 points from Cameron Tabor. Chloe Welch added 14 points and 11 rebounds. She came in averaging 22.2 points and was coming off a career-high 32 against Appalachian State.
E’Lease Stafford, ETSU’s preseason All-Southern Conference pick, continued to struggle. The junior wing was scoreless, missing all six of her shots. She is shooting 18% this season.
ETSU returns to action Sunday with a 2 p.m. home game against Appalachian State.