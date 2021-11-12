KNOXVILLE — Knox West quarterback Carson Jessie threw three touchdowns and the Rebels lived up to their No. 1 ranking with a 42-13 win over David Crockett in the second round of the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs.
While the Rebels (9-2) certainly had superior speed, it wasn’t a total cakewalk Friday night at Bill Wilson Field.
Crockett (7-5) kept it within one possession in the first quarter and scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth to show the tenacity that has been the earmark of the Pioneers’ program.
Defensive back John Rucker made quite an impression with two interceptions and a recovery of an onside kick.
Rucker’s first interception thwarted West’s chance to pull away early. The second one led to Crockett’s first touchdown, which came on a 5-yard Brenden Reid run to cap a 15-play, 76-yard drive.
“My effort came from how much we love each other and how much we love this game,” Rucker said. “We have a lot of underclassmen playing and they have a lot of respect for the seniors. Knox West is a great team, but we weren’t about to back down from them. That’s not what’s instilled in us.”
David Crockett’s Hayden Chandley, who has led the Pioneers to the playoffs in each of his four years as head coach, talked about a special senior class that has been part of a school-record 35 wins.
It included Reid, who finished with 21 rushes for 109 yards against West’s swarming defense, and the exceptional night by Rucker.
“We could have folded the tents early, but John came up with the pick,” Chandley said. “We expect nothing less from this senior class. They’ve become the winningest class in school history. They’re our babies, they were a freshmen bunch our first year. It’s bittersweet, but I’m so proud of what they’ve done for this program going forward.”
However, Jessie’s effectiveness in the passing game and West’s two-pronged rushing attack of Brayden Latham and Zion Mattress proved hard to stop.
Jessie hit Cayden Latham on a 31-yard pass play for the first Rebel touchdown. Crockett slowed the Rebel charge with Rucker’s first interception.
West came back with a 91-yard drive, ending with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jessie to Cooper Shymlock.
Then, the Rebels took advantage of a Pioneer fumble and quickly turned it into a 21-0 lead on a 13-yard run by Brayden Latham. After a fake punt by Crockett came up short on the next possession, Mattress scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns. Jessie capped off the first half scoring when he hit a diving Thad Sterling for a 35-yard TD and a 35-0 lead.
SECOND-HALF SCORING
Living up to Chandley’s halftime challenge, the Pioneers outscored the Rebels 13-7 in the second half. After a scoreless third quarter, Reid powered in for the fourth-quarter TD.
West answered the next possession with Mattress scoring on a 9-yard sweep to the right side. Crockett fought to the very end as Jake Fox hit Brayden Reid for a 19-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left in the game.
It was a fitting end to the season for the Reid brothers. Brenden Reid followed Notre Dame freshman Prince Kollie as the second Pioneer player in a row to finish with over 1,000 rushing yards and 100 tackles. He said there was no way, no how, the Pioneers were going to stop giving it their all.
“It was 35-0, but we weren’t going to quit playing,” Brenden Reid said. “They had me line up in the wildcat and I got a little tired, but it was fun. Then to play football with my brother, he’s been with me my whole life. That’s how I feel like we got good, the competition of playing against each other every single day.”
Chandley added, “We will never replace No. 4. If we had 22 kids with the heart that 4 has got, we wouldn’t lose any games. But we’re going to miss this entire senior class. They’re pretty special.”