David Crockett rode big defensive efforts to a sweep of boys and girls championships in their 32nd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
The Pioneers held on for a 46-44 win over West Ridge in the boys final when a potential game-winning 3-pointer for the Wolves missed at the buzzer. It was a record seventh Hardee’s title for the host school.
Crockett also captured the girls title with a 51-42 win over West Ridge.
The boys battled throughout the first half with West Ridge leading 11-8 at the end of one quarter. They continued to fight tooth-and-nail throughout the second quarter. The Wolves took a 26-23 lead into the half as Preston Sams hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
However, Crockett coach Cody Connell opened the second half with a 2-3 zone featuring his big lineup of tournament MVP Gage Peterson, Seth Britton and Z Mirhabibi in the posts. With all three listed in the 6-6 and 6-7 range, the Pioneers (4-1) held the Wolves (5-1) to five points in the third quarter.
“Playing the big three allowed us to play the 2-3 zone, which was good because it was hard to match them up man-to-man,” Connell said. “We kept giving them second chances early in the game. We played really good in the third quarter and got some big stops.
“Yesterday was the first time we’ve run the zone all year. But we rotated and communicated really well. It’s really good when you have the guys 6-6 and 6-7 who can get a hand up. They don’t necessarily have to close out and then we rebounded really well.”
Peterson led Crockett on the offensive end with 14 points. Dawson Wagner, who tied the game with a 3-pointer and then scored the last point on a free throw, ended with 12 points. Clint Pierce added eight.
Ty Barb led a balanced West Ridge attack with 10 points. Preston Sams scored nine and Dawson Arnold ended with eight. According to coach John Dyer, it was the first time a team played a zone against the sharp-shooting West Ridge bunch this season.
“We hadn’t seen it and they did a great job getting in the passing lanes,” Dyer said. “We were a little tentative and it kind of gets in your mind. We hadn’t seen zone all summer. We run through it in practice, but it’s not the same as game pressure.
“This has been a great tournament for us. To be in pressure situations against three quality teams, you can’t practice anything like that. I’m very proud of our kids and their effort. They fought like crazy, but we just rushed on offense and weren’t smooth tonight.”
Third-place game Tennessee High 61, Daniel Boone 37
The Vikings outscored the Trailblazers by 29 points over the second and third quarters in the blowout victory.
Brandon Dufore scored 23 of his game-high 25 points during that time as Tennessee High took command. Luke Cottrill and Ty Hopson scored nine and seven points, respectively.
Liam Strouth was the only Daniel Boone player to hit double digits with 12 points. Creed Musick was next up with eight as guard Luke Jenkins missed the game.
Fifth-place game Unicoi County 68, South Greene 62
Grant Hensley knocked down four shots behind the arc in a 22-point performance to lead the Blue Devils over the 2020 Hardee’s Classic champion Rebels.
Lucas Slagle accounted for 18 points and Eli Johnson ended with 14 as Unicoi County overcame a slow start to take a 34-31 halftime lead. Jase Roderick led the Rebels’ charge with 18 points and Clint Lamb added 14 to South Greene’s total.
Seventh-place game Unaka 57, Cloudland 21
Joseph Slagle tallied 23 points as the Rangers dealt the short-handed Highlanders another setback.
Gavin Seigfried posted a dozen points and Ryan Sexton scored seven. Caleb Sluder, fresh off playing a state semifinal football game the night before, led Cloudland with six points.
GIRLS
Championship David Crockett 51, West Ridge 42
In a team effort, the Lady Pioneers defeated the Lady Wolves for their first Hardee’s championship and the program’s first tournament crown since the 1991 District 2-AAA title.
Emily Trivette and Nora Walters each scored 13 points and freshman guard Bella Ferguson earned tournament MVP with 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Kadence Fannon had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Crockett (5-0) held West Ridge (4-2) scoreless for a 5:47 stretch in the fourth quarter. During that time, a 38-37 Crockett deficit turned into a 44-38 lead. A decisive play was Sophia Gouge drawing a charge with 59 seconds remaining.
It was extra special for head coach Thomas Gouge, who gave his team the goal of winning the tournament after coming up a game short to Cocke County in the 2020 Hardee’s bracket.
“That was a huge win for us, the first girls championship since 1991,” Gouge said. “West Ridge is a great team, but we showed some heart that I’ve been dying to see. Bella Ferguson, I was like, ‘Go get the ball.’ I saw this summer that she was a gamer, a clutch player. She comes in here and we try to make 125 free throws and she will make 30-40 in a row.”
She didn’t need to make 30 in a row, but the freshman from Fall Branch hit 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to close out the game.
“I was a little more nervous than I let on, but that’s why I practice them,” Ferguson said. “It’s amazing when you’re surrounded by this leadership. They’re great senior leaders on this team, great coaching and that makes me what I am.”
In addition, Trivette and Kaylee Tester each had four assists.
It started out a game of big runs with the Lady Wolves jumping out to a 10-2 lead and the Lady Pioneers responding with a 14-2 run. It was more nip-and-tuck the rest of the way with West Ridge holding a 28-26 halftime lead.
Jaelyn West led the Lady Wolves with 11 points. Chloe Nelson scored nine with eight coming from Rachel Niebruegge along with seven for her sister Emma, who also had five rebounds and three steals.
“I thought the first half we did a better job of executing our offense, especially better than the fourth quarter,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We were one pass and shoot instead of getting everybody involved — and that was the difference.
“We were 6 for 24 in the second half and we go 5 for 16 from the free-throw line. They hit 21 of 28 free throws.”
Third-place game Daniel Boone 49, Cherokee 46
The Lady ’Blazers finished the week on a high note by holding off the Lady Chiefs.
Cherokee had a chance to tie at the end, but turned the ball over to end the game. It had been close throughout with Boone trailing 28-23 at the half, but taking a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Kyleigh Bacon had a game-high 15 points to pace Daniel Boone, which has already surpassed its win total for the previous season. Camryn Sarvis was next up with 12 points and Jayden Riddle totaled 10.
Macy McDavid scored 14 points to lead Cherokee. Carter Ringley finished with 13 points, including four shots from 3-point range.