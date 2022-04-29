BRISTOL — Score another one for Superman.
Jonathan Davenport, the Georgia driver nicknamed “Superman,” held off defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson to win the 30-lap Late Model feature at the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash on Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Davenport stayed on the low side on the final three laps as Larson tried to pass on the high side. Larson went too high between turns 1-2 on the final lap and smashed into the outside wall. He faded to eighth at the end.
For Davenport, it was his 11th career win in the World of Outlaws Series.
“I’m glad I didn’t have a spotter or a mirror,” Davenport said. “He was really strong up top and I could barely see him. I was like, ‘Here he comes.’ The last couple of laps, I tried to stay as wide as I could. I hate it for him, but it’s great for our team.”
Larson was a man on a mission. He was scheduled to start second, but was sent to the back of the 21-car field when his No. 6 car was late getting to the staging area. Obviously perturbed, he passed 11 cars in the first two laps to move to 10th place. He kept charging through the field and followed as Davenport passed Ricky Weiss for the lead with four laps to go.
“It would have been a lot easier if I didn’t have to start from the tail,” an aggravated Larson said after the race. “I’m the only guy doing double-duty (racing both Late Models and Sprint Cars), so there’s a lot of stuff I’ve got to get done to get my stuff ready. I’m glad the Outlaws made the decision so I could put on a show for the fans.”
Weiss, a Canadian driver now living in Cookeville, had taken the lead from pole sitter Kyle Hammer after battling side-by-side multiple laps midway through the race. He moved back up to second after Larson’s contact with the outside wall.
Kyle Bronson finished third, followed by Mooresburg driver Scott Bloomquist in fourth. Chris Madden, who won two races at the recent Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, rounded out the top five.
Jimmy Owens, a four-time Super Late Model champion from Newport, finished sixth and Hammer was seventh.
SPRINT CARS
A year after a heartbreaking loss, Logan Schuchart made up for it with a win in the 25-lap Sprint Car feature. The Pennsylvania driver was leading in 2021 when his engine broke with two laps to go.
This time around, Schuchart scored a sweep of qualifying, heat races and the feature in the No. 1S machine. He and Aaron Reutzel traded the lead with a couple of slide jobs early in the A-Main before Schuchart got out front and stayed there.
It was Schuchart’s first win of the 2022 season and his 31st career victory.
“Right out of the box, it felt good. I could go anywhere I wanted on the race track,” Schuchart said. “Aaron and I had quite a battle for the lead. When you get out front, it’s easier to keep the lead.
“When you start dicing around, like I was watching Aaron and he was really fast. When we were racing back and forth like that, I knew my race car was really good.”
Reutzel assessed that being too aggressive cost him the victory. The Texas racer finished 1.369 seconds behind Schuchart at the end.
“You can’t make mistakes. I felt like I was leading the slider game and I was one away from getting away from him,” Reutzel said. “I got a little too high and that was the same thing that Larson did in the Late Models. That was all she wrote.”
Kraig Kinser finished third, followed by Carson Macedo and David Gravel, who swept Bristol races in 2021.
Sheldon Haudenschild was sixth with Larson seventh. Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss and three-time defending Outlaws champion Brad Sweet rounded out the top 10.
QUALIFYING
Schuchart posted the fastest qualifying lap of 13.831 seconds at 136.306 mph for the Sprint Cars. Weiss paced the Late Models with a lap at 15.374 seconds and 122.466 mph.
Schuchart won the first of three heat races for the Sprint Cars. Macedo and Reutzel won other heats. Late Model heat winners were: Weiss, Madden and Davenport.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY UPDATE
Volunteer Speedway has announced a 10-race local program called “Back the Gap Summer Series” starting Friday, May 27. It will feature a points fund for the 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive classes. Every other week will have a rotation class between the Classic and Open Wheel Modified divisions.
Races are also scheduled for July 1-2, July 22-23 and July 29. There are races on Aug. 12 and 20, Sept.3 and the series final on Oct. 1.