Jonathan Davenport has several huge dirt-track wins on his resume as a three-time Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series national champion and a four-time winner of the famed World 100.
Still, nothing tops his 2021 victory in the Saturday Super Late Model feature in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. The driver, nicknamed “Superman,” outran eventual NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and legendary racer Scott Bloomquist to capture the featured event at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 49 Late Model still remembers the winning move.
“We had a restart and Scott chose the bottom. He gave me the outside,” Davenport recalled. “I got a run and got by him on (turns) 1 and 2. I went around the top in 3 and 4. Kyle had been running a slider line, going in at the bottom and sliding to the top. I got a huge run and got by him. We pretty much checked out from there. It was special to win at Bristol.”
Even more money is on the line, $50,000-to-win on four different nights, March 26-27 and April 1-2, when the event returns to Bristol Motor Speedway. The 38-year-old Georgia driver would love to pump up his bank account by winning one or more of the big races.
“To have $50,000-to-win shows, it’s an awesome deal that they’re doing,” he said. “It’s a tremendous race we’re going to have.”
Both at Bristol and later in the year at Volunteer Speedway, Davenport outran Larson to win big events. He talked about the NASCAR champion being able to adapt to different kinds of cars.
“He’s really good at whatever he gets in. He seems to adapt really fast,” Davenport said. “He has aligned himself with good people with Kevin Rumley. They are prepared wherever they go and he’s a heck of a shoe.”
Davenport is looked at as a premier driver as well, particularly in the late model missiles. He loves the high-speed, high-banked tracks like Bristol’s half-mile.
“I’ve always seemed to like the bigger tracks with more speed,” he said. “I grew up on a small bullring when I first started late models. It seems like my driving style fits more of those higher-banked venues that we don’t go to often. It’s not something repetitious. It’s unique and different.”
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The Spring Meltdown 100 will be held Saturday at Kingsport Speedway with an enduro/banshee race as the main event.
An enduro race uses jalopies that are mainly stock mechanically. The race is typically not stopped for cautions unless there is an emergency or the track is blocked.
There is also a skid-plate race where the rear tires are removed from smaller front-wheel-drive cars and a steel plate is put underneath the car. Also on tap is a chain race where two cars are chained together. Racing starts at 2 p.m.